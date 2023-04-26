Green light from the Italian Medicines Agency for free oral contraception for women of all age groups — Health

22 April 2023 – Full support from the regional councilor for health policies of Emilia-Romagna, Raffaele Donini, for the decision of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to make the contraceptive pill free for women of all age groups age, with a total cost for the state coffers estimated at around 140 million euros a year.

“The action of Aifa is part of a path – explains Donini – that Emilia-Romagna has been pursuing for years to support the importance of aspects related to contraception. We have in fact introduced free contraception for young people under 26 from 1 January 2018, who in the region can receive contraception free of charge after consulting with the doctor and midwife of the family planning office, Youth Area or Young Adult Area.The provision also applies to women aged between 26 and 45 with exemption of unemployment or workers affected by the crisis, in the 24 months following a voluntary interruption of pregnancy and in the 12 months following the birth”.

It is a path, underline the offices in viale Aldo Moro, which goes to protect women’s health and which has led over the years to a progressive increase in the use of contraceptive methods, obviously through the free choice of those concerned, and to a significant decrease in interruptions pregnancy volunteers of the under 26s, which fell from 1,949 in 2017 to 1,437 in 2021.

At the same time, people of the same age group who turned to the contraception counseling centers rose from 8,390 in 2018 to 25,045 in 2021.