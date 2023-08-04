Green light from the Region to the healthcare reception program for patients with serious pathologies from non-EU countries – Health

Donini: “It is important to continue to give hope of recovery to those who cannot receive adequate assistance at home”

Since 2001 almost 2,200 patients assisted in Emilia-Romagna

August 1, 2023 – Keep giving health reception to people from Non-EU countries affected by serious pathologies, primarily children under 14who are unable to be treated in their countries of origin due to a lack of health facilities or adequate medical skills.

We confirm the commitment that the Emilia Romagna region carry on dal 2001in the context of the activities of international cooperation with developing and transition countries, guaranteeing these people access to highly specialized treatments and interventions especially in the fields of heart disease, oncological hematology, tumor pathologies, orthopedics and pediatric surgery.

To finance the twenty-second “Assistance program for highly specialized healthcare services for foreign citizens from non-EU countries”, the Regional Council has provided for a contribution of up to 1.5 million euros, resources which will be used to pay for the therapies and interventions, also thanks to the sharing of the cost by the Ausl and the IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli of Bologna.

Dal 2001 2,185 patients have already been treated in Emilia-Romagna, 1,601 of whom are under the age of 14. In 2022 alone, around seventy people (41 under 14) were assisted by the regional health system, mainly from Albania, Zimbabwe, Morocco, Belarus and Saharawi.

“Children are humanity’s most precious asset and our care and protection must be guaranteed to them, with every determination, without distinction, in order to be able to give them the possibility of a future in which they can make their dreams come true – states the health policy advisor, Raffaele Donini-. Attention to the most fragile, in this case children, is part of the DNA of our region and finds full confirmation in the renewal of the health care program for non-EU foreign citizens. These people, mostly minors with serious pathologies and with a complex prognosis, would not have the possibility of being treated without our public health system, which has not stopped welcoming them even during the most intense phases of the Covid19 pandemic. It is right and proper to continue to give hope of recovery to those with serious health problems”.

The humanitarian assistance program

As far as the territories that can access the intervention are concerned, the legislative assembly’s policy document no. 99 of 2016 identifies how priority requests from: Albania, Argentina, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Moldavia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Senegal, Palestinian Autonomous Territories, Somalia, Tunisia, Kosovo, Serbia and Saharawi people from from Algerian refugee camps. In the context of Chernobyl regional project applications from the Republic of Belarus and areas of Ukraine affected by the nuclear accident will be considered.

For minors from sub-Saharan Africa, with particular reference to Zambia and Zimbabwe where conditions of low life expectancy and low health care persist, requests from non-profit organizations in the region will be taken into account.

Finally, information actions and institutional relations will be developed with mediators (embassies, institutions and international organizations) for the dissemination of the program contents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

