After a five-month investigation, the Federal Trade Commission cleared the deal that sees the e-commerce giant invest $3.9 billion in the primary care and telemedicine market.

In July, Amazon announced its intention to acquire One Medical, a San Francisco-based company that owns 188 clinics and offers a wide range of primary care and telehealth services.

One Medical offers face-to-face and remote services to over 800,000 users. By signing up for a subscription—now discounted to $144 instead of $199—customers can get 24/7 text or video chat support at no extra cost, book same-day or next-day appointments, request and renew medical prescriptions, get help getting health care, and access your health records online.

One Medical reported last fiscal year net sales of $274.2 million, an increase of 19% over the prior period, with a loss of $36.9 million.

This transaction is part of a broader strategy in the healthcare sector that saw Amazon acquire the digital pharmacy PillPack in 2018 and then launch two years later the Amazon Pharmacy service as well as Amazon Clinic, a referral service that refers patients to partner doctors for consultations via chat for the treatment of common diseases.

The commission, in giving the green light to the agreement, however, said that it will monitor the possible limits to competition created by this merger, as well as the possible harm to consumers that could result from Amazon’s control and use of sensitive consumer health information held by One Medical.

