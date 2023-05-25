Green light in the USA for maternal vaccine against syncytial virus

From the United States comes the news of the definitive approval of the former by the Food and Drug Administration maternal vaccine against syncytial virus. It is a serum that the doctor injects into her mother while she is still pregnant. This will protect newborns vulnerable to this virus.

Maternal syncytial virus vaccine: over 80% protection, but drops after 6 months

The vaccine was developed by the experts of the Pfizer with the aim of giving protection to newborns. Only one dose will be taken. Experimentation has shown strong efficacy. The protection is equal to 82% against forms of serious illness for the first three months of life of the little ones. Six months after birth, the protective efficacy against severe cases drops to 69% and then drops further. In practice, as happens with the vaccines that the American giant has produced against Covid.

What is syncytial virus?

Syncytial virus is a major concern for parents. This pathogen can provoke bronchiolitis and pneumonia, especially in newborns. In children under the age of two, the consequences can be particularly serious. This is the virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations in children under five years of age and represents the most frequent lung disease for the youngest. Here is a video made by neonatologists to explain the virus to parents

Waiting for the maternal syncytial virus vaccine, what therapies are available?

Unfortunately, as is often the case with viruses, there isn’t one specific therapy. It can be very useful to use the pulse oximeter, the tool we learned to know during the Covid pandemic. As long as saturation is above 94%, the baby can receive care at home.

Frequent nasal washes, if the child is not yet ill a monoclonal can be used

There is no specific cure, as unfortunately often happens with diseases of viral origin. If the child does not have respiratory distress and has a saturation higher than 94%, it can be treated at home after talking to the pediatrician. The therapies include frequent nasal washes and aerosols with a 3% hypertonic solution in order to free the child’s respiratory tract from catarrh. In some situations, pediatricians also advise the use of

broncodilatori by inhalation 3-4 times a day. At the moment it can be used as a preventative monoclonal antibodybut must be taken before the child gets sick.

