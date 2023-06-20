green light to MDMA trials for the treatment of schizophrenia

By Gloria Ferrari

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US government agency that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products, has approved the use of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine – better known as MDMA – in a small experimental clinical study conducted by the ‘University of California on patients with schizophrenia. It is a disorder which, as explained by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, manifests itself with delusions and hallucinations, but also with an emotional flattening, social withdrawal and anhedonia – the total or partial inability to experience satisfaction, contentment or interest for the usual pleasant activities. All symptoms that express the absence or reduction of an aspect of mental functioning. In this regard, according to the research, the peculiarities of MDMA, a substance known for its pro-social effects probably due to its relationship with oxytocin, a hormone that substantially improves mood, could bring significant results in the management and reduction of the disorder. The experts involved in the experiment plan to administer to the participants 3 separate doses of 40 mg, 80 mg and 120 mg, evaluating – using the PANSS scale, which measures schizophrenia – and then noting the psychotic symptoms 24 hours after administration.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità explains that the disease usually manifests itself between the ages of 18 and 28 and that the onset can also occur suddenly, or can be preceded by a period in which the person withdraws into himself, always appears less interested in the world around them, leave friends and romantic relationships for no reason, lose their job or drop out of school. On the causes, however, there is still much uncertainty. Most experts believe that schizophrenia does not have a single cause, but depends on many factors. “In particular, we think of a genetic component, but also of trauma at the time of birth which can create a sort of predisposition in the subject to develop the disease if he is subjected to particular stressful situations throughout his life”. Around 24 million people in the world suffer from it, on different levels. And the fact that it is not yet clear what can trigger the manifestation of the disorder and how – and if – this can be treated, pushes research to move on several fronts, in an attempt to find a solution.

In general, the interest in psychedelics – such as psilocybin, ketamine and MDMA – in the treatment of psychic disorders is on the rise, especially in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and, of course, the schizophrenia.

As early as 2021, a clinical study conducted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, an American non-profit organization working to increase awareness and understanding of psychedelics, had shown that participants with PTSD who had received both MDMA treatment and psychotherapy sessions were twice as likely to recover as those who received a placebo — a substance that looks like the drug, but contains no active ingredients — and psychotherapy sessions.

