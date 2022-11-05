Lamezia Terme – Green light from the Calabrian health commissioner, Roberto Occhiuto, to the hiring of over 500 new employees at the ASP of Catanzaro including doctors, nurses, oss and administrative staff. In many cases it is a question of stabilization of temporary staff already in service. With the decree of the Commissioner ad acta, n.145, the regional commissioner structure approved the 2022 requirement plan of the provincial healthcare company of Catanzaro.

With the DCA n.113 of last September 6, the Companies of the Regional Health Service were obliged to provide for the approval of the personnel needs plans, adapting them to the production data referring to the year 2021, and the approval of the employment plans 2022, setting the cost of personnel recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 as an expense limit, including the items of expenditure incurred for personnel assigned to the Covid Emergency. The spending ceiling for the Asp of Catanzaro is equal to 164 million euros. For the three hospitals of Lamezia Terme, Soverato and Soveria Mannelli – according to what is contained in the three-year plan of needs of the ASP filed last October 20 and approved with the DCA 145 – the recruitment of 67 medical managers is envisaged, including for the “Giovanni Paolo II” hospital also the chiefs of Urology, Medicine and Surgery for admission and emergency, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Neurology, Medical Oncology, Recovery and functional rehabilitation and Psychiatry. The recruitment of two health managers is also planned for the Lametine hospital. In addition, the provincial hiring of 50 nurses, 35 Oss, 12 biomedical laboratory technicians, 15 radiology technicians is green light. For the operating room, 7 anesthetists, 7 oss and 18 nurses are foreseen. While there are 26 social workers and other figures in the administrative sector. In the District Prevention Assistance Area 120 recruitments are envisaged, including 40 for 118. The decree signed by Commissioner Occhiuto will now be sent to the Ministries of Health and Economy and Finance for the appropriate assessments. Thus begins the so-called “Autumn Maneuver” of Calabrian healthcare which will continue in the coming days with the approval of the employment plans of the other Calabrian healthcare companies.

B. M.