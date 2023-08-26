Green light to the new 2023-2025 vaccination plan

“With the new 2023-2025 Vaccination Plan we want to overcome the lack of homogeneity and promote a widespread capillarity of vaccination points and greater proactivity to reach high-risk or difficult to reach population groups. It is also a more flexible Plan open to innovation : the vaccination calendar, detached from the Plan, can be updated more easily on the basis of available evidence. In this way it will be possible to introduce and evaluate any innovations more quickly”. That’s what he said Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci the go-ahead in the State-Regions Conference for the 2023-2025 National Vaccine Plan. “I am sure – he added – that the Plan will contribute to harmonizing vaccination strategies by ensuring more accessible and effective protection and immunization measures for all citizens”.

Here are some of the main changes planned:

harmonization of vaccination strategies, overcoming the differences between Regions in the vaccination offer to ensure greater equity according to the highest standards; promotion, under the coordination of the prevention departments and local vaccination centres, of the vaccination through professional networks of general practitioners and specialists, thus ensuring the vaccination of chronic and/or frail patients by the specialist centers that treat them for the underlying disease; preparation of Vaccination calendar as a separate document and, therefore, easily updated based on future epidemiological scenarios, scientific evidence and innovations in the biomedical field.

The document identifies, among the goals to be achieved in the three-year period, concrete actions and effective strategies in order to increase vaccination coverage especially in subjects at high risk of diseasestrengthening Governance, Networks and vaccination prevention pathways, as well as through the adoption of a proactive vision and an approach centered on citizen needs.

