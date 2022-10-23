What will happen to the Green Pass now that there is a new government? The new Minister of Health is Orazio Schillacirector of the Tor Vergata University. He spoke on green certification a One morning on October 14, 2021, a period in which infections were still high. «I believe that we must give a positive message, because it is extraordinary that over 90% of university students have freely been vaccinated. This is very important. If we look at the epidemiological data, most of the deaths in the most serious situations of this pandemic concern the over 50s. So the fact that young people, average in their twenties, have understood with great civic sense the importance of their vaccination for others is a important fact».

Here is what the new Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, said about vaccinations and the Green Pass in October 2021 pic.twitter.com/MjGGT5FuDK – 🅰🅲🆃🅰🆁🆄🆂 🍊 Z (@ actarus1070) October 22, 2022

It’s still: «The green pass remains an indispensable tool for ensuring safety in university classrooms. We in our university have already started to use the green pass for classroom booking since the first of September».