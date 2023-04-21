Greenpeace study proves pesticides in limes | > – Guide

Status: 04/21/2023 1:00 p.m Greenpeace bought more than 50 Brazilian limes from European supermarkets and had them tested for pesticides. 27 different active ingredients were found on the fruit, but they are all below the applicable limit values.

by Wiebke Neelsen

But up to seven different pesticides were found on almost all limes at the same time. Greenpeace trade expert Lis Cunha advocates not taking this burden lightly, since the various pesticides could interact with each other: “We also ingest the substances in small doses through other foods. And the authorities only look at individual limit values active ingredients.”

Expert: EU limits are safe

Dirk Blankenburg, a lecturer in fruit growing at the Erfurt University of Applied Sciences, confirms that several pesticides are sometimes used when growing fruit and vegetables. This is nothing unusual. With peppers, for example, up to 20 different pesticides are used at the same time. There can be interactions not only with each other, but also with natural toxic substances, which is normal. According to him, it is important that the individual pesticides do not exceed the legally permitted maximum amount, according to Blankenburg. The limits in the EU are very safe. And there is also a so-called no-effect level: “From this point there is no longer any effect on mammals. And the legal limit is a thousandth of the concentration of this no-effect level, so it’s really safe,” says Blankenburg.

Mercosur deal could increase trade in pesticides

Greenpeace is particularly concerned about the local lime farm workers, citing research showing that on average one person dies every two days from pesticide poisoning in Brazil. A third of the pesticides found by Greenpeace were shipped overseas by European companies. If the Mercosur trade agreement between the EU and Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay comes into force, this situation could worsen because tariffs would then be eliminated, Greenpeace’s Lis Cunha fears.

Trade agreements enable high standards

Andreas Brügger from the German Fruit Trade Association sees it differently: he even welcomes the use of German pesticides overseas because very high production standards apply here: “The pesticide manufacturers store the analysis methods, that’s something positive, I don’t understand the point of criticism at all “, says Bruegger. Trade agreements made it possible to demand these high standards in product and occupational safety abroad as well.

Unauthorized pesticides found in the EU

Six plant protection products that are not authorized in the EU were also detected in the Greenpeace random sample. These include the insecticide Imidacloprid. According to Greenpeace, a recent study examined the effect of the drug on two tropical bee species from Brazil: “The study showed that the learning ability and memory of the bees were impaired after low doses of imidacloprid,” explains Lis Cunha from Greenpeace.

Further information 28 Min An apple is sprayed up to 38 times from blossom to harvest so that it is nice and round and has no dents or brown spots. This is shown by figures on the use of pesticides. 28 mins

Not everything forbidden is harmful

However, the harmfulness is not always the reason why pesticides are not approved in some places, but are in other places. There are often other reasons – for example, because completely different fruits are grown in a region and therefore different pesticides are needed, says Andreas Brügger from the German Fruit Trade Association. Or because the manufacturer has not extended the approval because it is too expensive and not economically worthwhile, says fruit cultivation lecturer Dirk Blankenburg: “For example, there are preparations against the cherry fear fly, a maggot in the cherry. In Turkey that will happen sprayed several times, but this is not permitted in Germany because the cherry is only cultivated to a small extent and it is not worth applying for it at high cost,” says Blankenburg.

Fruit growing without pesticides is economically impossible

In principle, fruit growing without pesticides is not economically possible, says Jörg Hilbers from the Fruit Cultivation Section of the Federal Committee on Fruit and Vegetables. You need them to make the products storable and transportable and to save on other measures such as regular chopping. Means, such as copper preparations, are also used in organic farming. These, in turn, could accumulate in the soil – or change. Dirk Blankenburg refers to the corona virus: “Biological agents can change at any time, we know that from Corona. Chemical agents do not change, but they may leave residues”. The main thing, says the expert, is that the strict limit values ​​are not exceeded.

Further information By 2030, at least a quarter less pesticides should be used. Technology should also help. more 30 Min Muesli for breakfast is considered healthy – but beware: pesticides have been found in some products. 30 min 4 Min Scientists from Greifswald and Neubrandenburg have developed a method of using plasma to protect grain from weevils. 4 mins