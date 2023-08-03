Greetings from the outgoing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vito Cozzoli

“Three extraordinary years, all lived in one breath, which have allowed this reality to become a protagonist in the sports world“. With these words Vito Cozzoli summarized his experience as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, which ended today with the ratification of the appointments of the new corporate governance.

Cozzoli, meeting the employees of Sport e Salute SpA in the authority room of the Stadio Olimpico in the presence of some Presidents of sports federations, sports promotion bodies, meritorious associations, representatives of military sports groups and civil bodies of the state and some legends of sports and Cheers, stressed how “a few days after my inauguration we had to face the advent of the pandemic. Promoting sport without sport has been complicated; we were born as a start-up, but today the mission is accomplished, we can consider ourselves the founders of a leading reality in this world, because now Sport e Salute is a real company, appreciated by Italians. We are the sixth public company in the turnover/performance ratio but we are more interested in being perceived by Italians who now have habits capable of making life better”.

The now former President and Chief Executive Officer then specified: “I express the satisfaction of having contributed to the growth of sport with you. We are no longer the fifth most sedentary country in Europe, we have carried out many sporting events with record numbers, a stadium that lives seven days a week, but above all we have launched a new vision of grassroots sport. We have brought a new philosophy to Italian sport, which becomes a law that can truly be enjoyed by all citizens. There are 2 million more children who play sports in primary school, we wanted to make sport a right in disadvantaged neighborhoods. I think the results are on our side”.

Furthermore, Vito Cozzoli thanked not only all of the company, but also all those with whom he has dealt with in these three years of activity, recalling some “symbolic” meetings experienced in different areas of Italy.

Also present were the five new members of the Board of Sport and Health, starting with the new President, Marco Mezzaroma who thanked Vito Cozzoli for his action at the top of the company. Vito Cozzoli was also thanked by the new Chief Executive Officer, Diego Nepi Molineris. “Thank you for having led and guided the company in complicated moments, giving us impetus and value in the restart after the pandemic. Thanks also – continued Nepi Molineris also on behalf of the whole company – for making us question and work on ourselves, making us think that maybe we weren’t perfect machines and inviting us to look at the world outside our own and to improve. Thank you – she concluded – also for giving us the courage to go beyond our vision”.

Also intervening in thanking and greeting Vito Cozzoli were the President of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the member of the Cio Franco Carraro, the “captain” of the Legend di Sport e Salute team, Manuela Di Centa and some federal presidents