One of the most beautiful festivals is just around the corner and you would certainly like to wish one or the other a happy Easter, because most of them have a lot going on on the day itself and may not be able to write to everyone. Then it would be very practical if you think of your loved ones or colleagues in advance. We have created beautiful pictures with sayings and wishes for you that you can use directly. Of course, we from the Deavita team also wish you happy holidays!

Loving Easter greetings as a status on Good Friday

Easter officially begins on Good Friday, so you can start sending Easter greetings. Of course you don’t wish a happy Easter just yet, because that’s only done on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. However, you can wish everyone a happy Easter in advance. Put a nice picture with a saying in your Whatsapp status or in the Facebook or Instagram story or send it directly via Messenger. You can use our free designs for this.

I wish everyone a nice Easter!

Have a nice Easter - short sayings for colleagues and friends

You have the option to send a personal greeting, or a more neutral one aimed directly at a larger group of people (e.g., “Happy Holidays everyone.”). We also have a few greeting cards in the gallery that are more formal and suitable for colleagues, employees, clients or the boss.

Happy Easter – Free picture gallery with templates to send on

Have a nice Easter with Easter bunnies and eggs - have relaxed holidays

Take a look at our gallery of greeting card designs and use them directly to forward or as inspiration for your own greetings.

See also  Increase survival more and more. Aiming for cure. The open challenge of advanced breast cancer

Wish friends a nice Easter from afar and say thank you

All the best and the best

Happy Easter - all the best and the best, joy and relaxation

Send loving Easter greetings

Happy Easter - stay healthy and take care of yourselves

May the flowers bloom for you and the sun shine for you

Happy Easter - I hope the flowers bloom for you

Greetings from afar

Happy Easter wish from afar - Blessed Easter days

Forget the stress for a few days

Forget the stress for a few days and enjoy the Easter season

sunshine, happiness and health

Lots of sunshine and health for the long weekend

Spring Easter holidays

Less preparatory stress for Easter with a chocolate bunny as a picture

The best thing about Easter are the days off

Funny saying for the Easter days - The best are the days off

Send quote about Easter on Good Friday

Quote for the Easter Holidays - Contemplative and relaxed time

Happy Easter holidays!

Wishing you a pleasant Easter holiday on Good Friday

I send the most beautiful Easter greetings

Wish the boss or employee a happy Easter

I wish you a nice Easter

Wish customers Happy Easter with an e-card

Greetings to best friend or sister, brother or best friend

Greet your best friend for Easter - I'll give you a big hug

Let the warm sun shine on your face

Wishing a friend a happy Easter

