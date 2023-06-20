Gregor Binder is the new CFO at AOP Health

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG

As of April 2023, Gregor Binder will strengthen AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (AOP Health) as the new Director Finance. He is responsible for the company’s financial strategy. Born in Lower Austria, he completed his master’s degree in International Management/CEMS at the Vienna University of Economics and Business and the law degree at the Juridicum. He is a tax consultant and auditor and has been working in the financial sector for over 10 years.

Prior to his commitment to AOP Health, Gregor Binder worked in an international group in the controlling department and in a global tax consulting and auditing company in a managerial position as a director. The opportunity to play an active role in shaping the company and its future was decisive for his move to AOP Health. Binder: “The pioneering spirit of the company and its ambitious goals inspire me. I want to be part of this success story and am convinced that finance is a key function for the long-term success of AOP Health. I therefore see it as my task to ensure an optimal financial structure for the future growth of AOP Health.”

Ambitious but healthy growth

For AOP Health‘s new Director of Finance, designing goals to enable healthy, sustainable growth is essential to success. “It is important to plan growth in such a way that the company’s specific strengths are optimally exploited and that any opportunities and risks that arise are identified at an early stage,” says Binder. In this context, Binder sees great potential in the area of ​​digitization to further optimize the financial area and promote fast, data-driven decision-making processes.

Another key success factor for Binder is employee management: “My goal is to motivate and encourage my team. If the employees understand the goals and make them theirs, a fruitful dynamic is created in which each individual performs outstandingly and contributes to a successful overall development.”

For Bernhard Nachbaur, CEO of AOP Health, Gregor Binder is the ideal person to further develop the company’s financial strategy: “Gregor Binder brings with him the ideal mix of business and legal know-how and thus ensures an ideal addition to the management team. He has a profound understanding of the financial processes, is a proven expert in tax and accounting and also has enthusiasm, team spirit and a sense of innovation. We are fortunate to have him join AOP Health.”

About AOP Health

The AOP Health Group comprises several companies, including AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH based in Vienna, Austria (“AOP Health”). The AOP Health Group is the European pioneer in integrated therapies for patients with rare diseases and in intensive care medicine. Over the past 25 years, the group has grown into an established provider of integrated therapy solutions, operating from its headquarters in Vienna, its subsidiaries and representative offices throughout Europe and the Middle East, and through partners worldwide. With the claim “Needs. Science. Trust.” the basis of success is summed up in a nutshell: trust through continuously high investments in research and development and a very consistent and pragmatic orientation to the needs of all stakeholders – in particular the patients and their relatives as well as the treating doctor* Inside.

