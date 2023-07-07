Grilled chicken with potato and olive salad | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the chicken:

Wash, dry and quarter the chicken as follows: Using a large knife, remove the backbone and cut the chicken in half. Divide both halves again so that you have 2 pieces each with breast and wings and 2 pieces each with breast and leg.

Salt and pepper the meat and brush with oil. Place the chicken pieces on a grill and fry until golden brown on all sides. After that, reduce the heat or put the pieces on the edge. Cook over moderate heat for about 35-40 minutes, turning occasionally and brushing with olive oil.

Finally, place some sprigs of rosemary and halved lemons (cut side down) on the grill for a nice aroma. The chicken is done when the wings and thighs easily separate from the bone.

Ingredients for the salad:

Peel the potatoes and cut into cubes of about 2 x 2 cm. Cook in salted water, drain well and leave to cool. Clean spring onions, celery, garlic and tomatoes. Halve the tomatoes and finely slice the other ingredients.

Heat olive oil in a pan and briefly sauté the prepared ingredients in it. Season with salt, sugar and lightly pepper. Clean the arugula and tear into bite-sized pieces. Put the potatoes, olives and the other ingredients in a bowl and mix well.

Mix the broth, vinegar and olive oil into a vinaigrette and season with salt, pepper and lemon juice. Add to the potato salad and mix well again. Serve the grilled chicken quarters with the potato salad and the grilled lemon halves.

Tipp:

Before preparation, put the olives in a glass with some herbs, garlic and olive oil and marinate for several hours. You can then use the oil for the vinaigrette.

