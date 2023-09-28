Grilled flank steak with curry butter and melon tabbouleh | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the curry butter:

Please note: The steaks are marinated overnight.

Peel the ginger and grate it very finely. Wash the lemon with hot water, pat dry and rub finely. Place butter in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Add all ingredients to the butter and mix everything together well. Form butter into rolls with cling film and chill.

Ingredients for the flank steak:

Cut the lemongrass, ginger and two thirds of the garlic cloves into thin slices and mix with soy sauce, ketjap manis and kaffir lime leaves to make a marinade. Place the steaks in the marinade and let them marinate, covered, in the refrigerator overnight. Before grilling, remove the steaks from the marinade, pat dry and rub with oil. Cover with baking paper and let it come to room temperature for about 20 minutes. Then season the steaks with salt.

Preheat the roasting zone and indirect zone of a grill. Grill the steaks on both sides on the roasting zone for about 3 minutes, turning once or twice. Then place the meat in the middle of the indirect zone and continue grilling for about 4-5 minutes with the lid closed. Once the steaks have reached a core temperature of 52 degrees, remove them from the grill. Press the remaining garlic cloves, wash the thyme sprigs and pat dry. Place the garlic and thyme on a platter, place the steaks on top, cover and let rest for 5 minutes, turning occasionally.

Ingredients for the tabbouleh:

Roast the cumin in a pan without fat over medium heat for 5-6 minutes, allow to cool and crush in a mortar. Pour boiling water over the couscous in a bowl and let it sit covered for about 10 minutes. Stir with a fork to loosen and allow to cool.

Wash the parsley, pat dry, pick off the leaves and cut into fine strips. Halve the watermelon and cut into 2 cm thick wedges. Cut off the peel and cut the pulp into 2 cm cubes. Drain in a colander. Add watermelon, parsley, lemon juice and cumin to the couscous and mix everything together loosely. Finally, season the tabbouleh with salt and refine with olive oil.

Arrange:

To serve, cut the meat across the grain into 1cm thick slices. Season the cut surfaces with sea salt flakes and pepper to taste and top with pieces of curry butter. Place the meat slices next to tabbouleh dumplings and serve immediately.

