Ingredients:

Place pork fillets in a bowl. Wash the lemon, peel off the peel with a chisel and lightly chop the fine strips. Add the lemon zest, olive oil, salt and chilli flakes to the pork fillets and mix well. Marinate the meat for at least 30 minutes. Then grill or fry in a pan.

The meat tastes good with grilled pineapple or as an accompaniment to a stew.