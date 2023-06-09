Grilling corn on the cob (without pre-cooking): 3 recipes with marinade

They are easy to prepare and the perfect accompaniment to grilled food: corn on the cob. Whether marinated with a sweet note or salty with barbecue sauce: we have the best recipes for grilled corn. If you want to grill corn on the cob but want to save yourself the time-consuming pre-cooking, then read on!

Grilling corn on the cob, but right: how long does raw sweetcorn take?

For Americans, grilled corn on the cob is part of the grilled food. But the delicacy is also becoming increasingly popular in Germany. However, the way of preparation is different – in the USA, corn on the cob is grilled with the shell and remains juicy. In this country, they are grilled without the shell and then have a crunchy side dish. Depending on which variant you choose, the preparation time can also vary.

Grill fresh corn on the cob with the skin on

First, the corn is thoroughly washed under running water, including the leaves and hair. In the meantime, the grill is preheated to 200° Celsius. The corn hairs are carefully removed. The corn cobs are placed in a clean bucket with the leaves and doused with cold water. You should stay there for about 25 minutes. This will prevent the leaves from burning. The corn cobs are then brushed with marinade and grilled for about 20 minutes without a lid. You have to turn them often.

Grill the corn on the cob without the shell

Alternatively, you can grill the corn on the cob without the shell. To do this, remove the leaves and hair and wash the corn cobs. Preheat the grill to 180° Celsius and place a grill tray under the corn on the cob so that it can catch any leftover marinade. The corn cobs are grilled for about 15 to 20 minutes, turning them often. Brush with marinade about 5 minutes before the end of the grilling time.

How to shorten the grilling time: Grill the corn on the cob in aluminum foil

If this grilling time is too long for you, you can wrap the corn cobs in aluminum foil instead. The advantage of this method is that the corn stays nice and crisp and can absorb the marinade better. The corn cobs are washed and then brushed with marinade. The grill is now preheated to 220° Celsius. The marinated corn cobs are loosely wrapped in aluminum foil. Make several holes with a knife so that the hot air can circulate freely through the foil. The corn cobs are grilled for 12 to 15 minutes.

Recipes for corn on the cob with marinade

Of course, corn on the cob is also delicious without a marinade. However, you can season them with a marinade so that they go well with the food to be grilled. We bring you three icing recipes that are sure to get compliments.

Marinade with dill and lemon for vegetarian dishes and grilled salads

The quantities given are sufficient for 6 cobs of corn. This glaze is prepared quickly and easily. You need the following ingredients:

4 tsp butter, unsalted and softened

Pinch of salt

Prise Pfeffer

1 tsp dill, fresh, finely chopped

1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

First put the butter in a small bowl and mash it with a fork. Then add the spices and stir well. Season with salt and pepper and pour the lemon juice into the bowl. Stir well until you get a smooth batter. Brush the corn on the cob with the glaze either shortly before the end of the grilling time or immediately afterwards. If the corn on the cob is prepared in aluminum foil, you can let it marinate for 20 minutes.

Marinated corn as an accompaniment to seafood and fish

The second recipe is for marinade, which is traditionally used to flavor seafood and fish. The spice mix contains, among other things:

2 TL Paprika

1 TL Selleriepulver

1 tsp ground mustard seeds

1/2 TL Pfeffer

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Prise Cayenne-Pfeffer

4 tsp butter, softened and unsalted

The preparation is very simple: Put the butter in a bowl and stir in the spices. If you wish, you can melt the butter in a water bath.

Barbecue marinade for the perfect accompaniment to the steak

The barbecue marinade is a true classic from the USA. There the barbecue marinade is traditionally served with the steak. We offer you a recipe for glaze with honey sauce. To do this, simply mix half a chopped chili pepper with 2 tablespoons of warm honey and a pinch of salt with 4 tablespoons of melted butter and then brush the corn on the cob with it.

Marinade for corn on the cob with garlic and lime

The absolute classic, but with an exotic touch – this is how the next marinade in this list can be described. Combine 1 teaspoon olive oil with 2 teaspoons butter, add crushed garlic clove and finely chopped spring onion, and brush corn on the cob. Grill while meanwhile tossing pinch of salt with grated lime zest and 1/3 tsp lime juice. Drizzle the lime mix over the hot corn on the cob.