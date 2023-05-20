Grilling potatoes: 3 methods with guaranteed success

The warm season is finally here and that means only one thing: the barbecue season is open! Fire up the BBQ this weekend and invite your friends over! No matter what meat, potatoes always go with it, and here are 3 super easy ways to grill potatoes. Here we go!

Grilling potatoes: How to prepare the popular grill side dish

Flavorful grilled potatoes sound incredibly delicious, but before we get to the various cooking methods, a few questions need to be answered. You are guaranteed not to go wrong, even if you are grilling potatoes for the first time.

Which potatoes to use for grilling?

For good grilled potatoes, you can use both waxy and floury varieties. Predominantly waxy varieties are also well suited for the recipe for baked potatoes.

Do you have to boil the potatoes before grilling?

No, you don’t have to, because potatoes can be grilled raw. However, potatoes can also be pre-cooked and placed on the grill – this certainly saves time. Just make sure they’re just al dente so they don’t crumble on the grate.

Can you grill without aluminum foil?

Yes, you can grill potatoes without aluminum foil. To do this, they should be sliced ​​and placed directly on the grid. The aluminum foil is necessary for whole potatoes from the grill.

Okay, we’ve answered the most frequently asked questions, and now it’s time to grill. Here are our suggestions.

Crispy grilled potato slices

This is the easiest and quickest way to grill potatoes. You just need the right kind, some oil and some spices and then it goes straight to the grill. That’s how it’s done:

Wash the potatoes and cut them into slices about 5 mm thick. Place the potato slices in a bowl.

Season the potatoes with olive oil, granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Add more spices to taste.

Heat the grill to 250°C and place the raw potato slices on the grid.

Grill the slices until they have grill marks on the bottom, then turn them over. Continue grilling until the potatoes are crispy on the other side and soft in the middle.

Place the potato slices on a plate and sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan and chopped chives, if you like.

Grill whole potatoes in aluminum foil

When grilling, baked potatoes are the absolute classic. And the best thing is that they are super quick and easy to make. To do this, follow these steps:

Wash the whole potatoes thoroughly and prick them several times with a fork.

Season with olive oil, herbs and spices, avoiding salt. Salt should not come into contact with the aluminum foil.

Wrap the potatoes in aluminum foil and place them in the center of the grid.

After 10 minutes, push the baked potatoes to the side and grill for another 20 minutes to half an hour at a lower heat.

Carefully remove the foil from the hot potato, cut through and season and garnish as desired.

The perfect grill recipe: Fan potatoes with herb butter

Fan or Hasselback potatoes are an attractive side dish that will impress your family and friends. Not only do they look great, they taste great too. The recipe is not as complicated to prepare as you might think. Let’s take a closer look at the steps:

First, choose medium or large waxy potatoes and wash them thoroughly.

Using a sharp knife, cut thin slices into each potato without cutting through.

Thinly slice herb butter and insert into slits in potatoes.

Wrap the pocket potatoes tightly in aluminum foil or place in a grill pan.

Grill the potatoes over indirect heat for about 45 minutes or until cooked through.

Then salt and season to taste.

Enjoy your meal!