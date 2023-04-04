Home Health Groane fire, readers’ photos
Health

Groane fire, readers’ photos

by admin
Groane fire, readers’ photos

The violent fire that is consuming the area of ​​Groane Park close to the retirement home of Cesate and the Pedavena brewery, on the evening of Monday 3 April, is generating considerable concern precisely for the RSA located in the immediate vicinity of the fire , driven by the strong wind of these hours.

FIRE IN THE GROANE, SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS
Photos and videos from the area of ​​the fire, please share on Facebook page of the News

The fire seen from Senago, photo by a reader

The reactions to the fire: drug dealers in Groane Park are accused

Many reactions are multiplying in these minutes, to the dismay of those who have had the opportunity to touch the scale of the fire.
One of the first to intervene in the case was the former mayor of Ceriano Laghetto, Dante Cattaneo, who on social media had no doubts in pointing the finger at what he thinks were the causes of the fire: “Damned hustlers!”.

A comment which, in turn, was followed by those of many readers. Who in turn have not hesitated to point the finger at the drug dealers who have been populating the Groane woods for some time now. “What a disaster”, “How sad, poor nature” were the considerations of those who could not help but ascertain – even from a distance – the proportions of the fire, also visible from Senago and Limbiate.

The fire seen from Bollate: photos on social media

Concern also for the presence, right in front of the retirement home, of a petrol station: the work of the emergency vehicles also goes in the direction of preventing the flames from spreading towards the petrol station, immediately behind the Groane Park which leads to Cesate. The possible spread of the flames in that direction could represent – also in consideration of the strong wind – a serious problem.
Web editing

See also  How to get back a stolen iPhone?Don't choke on thieves... just do it first | Community Platform | Digital

You may also like

chaos, the case explodes in Amici

Who is Annalena Benini, the new director of...

Political polls, Fratelli d’Italia returns to growth and...

Allergies, the five rules for living the pollen...

Compost faster with these homemade home remedies!

Rovigo’s mother died at home, the autopsy confirms:...

health tv is now THE digital moving image...

Migrants, boat with 500 people off the coast...

Foods for weight loss: examples and practical indications

Cabinet approves report on model clauses

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy