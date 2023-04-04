The violent fire that is consuming the area of ​​Groane Park close to the retirement home of Cesate and the Pedavena brewery, on the evening of Monday 3 April, is generating considerable concern precisely for the RSA located in the immediate vicinity of the fire , driven by the strong wind of these hours.

FIRE IN THE GROANE, SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Photos and videos from the area of ​​the fire, please share on Facebook page of the News

The reactions to the fire: drug dealers in Groane Park are accused

Many reactions are multiplying in these minutes, to the dismay of those who have had the opportunity to touch the scale of the fire.

One of the first to intervene in the case was the former mayor of Ceriano Laghetto, Dante Cattaneo, who on social media had no doubts in pointing the finger at what he thinks were the causes of the fire: “Damned hustlers!”.

A comment which, in turn, was followed by those of many readers. Who in turn have not hesitated to point the finger at the drug dealers who have been populating the Groane woods for some time now. “What a disaster”, “How sad, poor nature” were the considerations of those who could not help but ascertain – even from a distance – the proportions of the fire, also visible from Senago and Limbiate.

Concern also for the presence, right in front of the retirement home, of a petrol station: the work of the emergency vehicles also goes in the direction of preventing the flames from spreading towards the petrol station, immediately behind the Groane Park which leads to Cesate. The possible spread of the flames in that direction could represent – also in consideration of the strong wind – a serious problem.

Web editing