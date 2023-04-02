Home Health Gröhe at the International Meeting to Fight Cancer
Health

Gröhe at the International Meeting to Fight Cancer

by admin

The fight against cancer is a global challenge of the first order. Because more and more people are suffering from cancer, which is increasingly becoming chronic. And not just in Germany, but worldwide. It is therefore important that there is close exchange in the fight against cancer at international level as well. With the National Cancer Plan, we in Germany are focusing on further developing early cancer detection and improving special medical care. The focus must always be on the patient. It is important to closely monitor those affected and to involve them in therapy decisions. And of course prevention also plays a decisive role, so that in the best case scenario cancer does not develop in the first place. In addition, we work with the German Consortium for Translational Cancer Research to ensure that promising research findings are quickly put into practice.

See also  Region, the San Gerardo hospital will be Ircss in "Medicine for rare diseases"

You may also like

Friuli Venezia Giulia, at 7pm turnout from 26%...

Ciocca: stop synthetic meat also in Europe

Mourinho’s sensational gesture to the fans

Wijnaldum and Dybala, it’s the real Rome! El...

Birth center or clinic, which is better for...

Petteri Orpo down 20.8%, Sanna Marin down 20.7%,...

Ok, but what the f**k is Ozempic, why...

Short bob for women over 60 adds style...

Napoli-Milan, the official formations – Fantacalcio ®

PizzAut opens in Monza, Mattarella at the ribbon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy