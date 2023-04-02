The fight against cancer is a global challenge of the first order. Because more and more people are suffering from cancer, which is increasingly becoming chronic. And not just in Germany, but worldwide. It is therefore important that there is close exchange in the fight against cancer at international level as well. With the National Cancer Plan, we in Germany are focusing on further developing early cancer detection and improving special medical care. The focus must always be on the patient. It is important to closely monitor those affected and to involve them in therapy decisions. And of course prevention also plays a decisive role, so that in the best case scenario cancer does not develop in the first place. In addition, we work with the German Consortium for Translational Cancer Research to ensure that promising research findings are quickly put into practice.