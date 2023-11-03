Groundbreaking discovery reveals new human sense of touch

A recent study by a team of researchers at Imperial College London has revealed a previously unknown way in which we perceive light touch: directly through our hair follicles.

Until now, it was thought that only nerve endings in the skin and around hair follicles could transmit the sensation of touch (great news for robots). Through an RNA sequencing process, the researchers found that cells in a part of the hair follicle, called the outer root sheath (ORS), had a higher percentage of touch-sensitive receptors compared to equivalent cells in the skin.

Next, they produced laboratory cultures of human hair follicle cells along with sensory nerves. When the cells in question were mechanically stimulated, adjacent sensory nerves were also activated, demonstrating that touch had been registered. The experiments also revealed that the neurotransmitters serotonin and histamine were released from ORS cells through small sacs called vesiclesas a way to signal to surrounding cells.

“It’s an exciting result because it opens up so many new questions about these cells: why do they have this role, and what can we learn from them about how our skin perceives touch?” says Parastoo Hashemi, a neural engineer at Imperial College London. Cells that sense touch, known as mechanoreceptors, are the reason we can feel everything, from a gentle breeze to firm pressure.

In this case, those in the hair follicle specifically interacted with low-threshold mechanoreceptors (LTMRs), capable of sensing gentle touches. Although it was already known that body hair is capable of play an important role in the sense of touchthe researchers revealed a more detailed biological interaction between ORS cells and LTMRs, beyond a simple mechanical response.

One big remaining question is “Why?”. “This is a surprising result because we do not yet know why hair follicle cells have this role in processing light touch.“, says Claire Higgins, a bioengineer at Imperial College London. “Since the follicle contains many sensory nerve endings, we now want to determine whether the hair follicle is activating specific types of sensory nerves by an unknown but unique mechanism.“

In this regard, a question arises: what are goosebumps?

Share this: Facebook

X

