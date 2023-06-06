Group hypnosis for deep relaxation in Dortmund, NRW

Dortmund, June 2023.

Stress, tension and inner pressure are now typical phenomena that thousands of people experience every day in our society. They seem to have become the norm, although over time they can make people sick. But why wait until it’s too late?

The renowned company Ubuntu offers people who want to improve something in their situation to participate in group hypnosis for deep relaxation. You have the opportunity to relax both physically and mentally deeply and to recharge your batteries.

“Many of our participants experience the group hypnosis for deep relaxation as a short mental and spiritual vacation! In a very short time, they fill up with so much energy that they feel completely balanced and relaxed afterwards,” says Melanie Lindemann, non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy, hypnotherapist and founder of Ubuntu.

Group hypnosis for deep relaxation is not only for people suffering from stress, but also for people who want to get to know hypnosis or who doubt that they can be hypnotized. Through the group dynamics, they gain initial experience in a safe and secure environment and experience a positive contagion effect from which every participant benefits.

Ubuntu stands for professional and competent help at the highest level. “It is important to us to create a trusting and personal atmosphere. This is the only way we can ensure that every participant is optimally cared for. For this reason, our number of participants is very limited.”

The founder’s own life story and the associated personal development have laid the foundation for accompanying people on their personal path to more joie de vivre and self-love. Ubuntu is her heart project with the guiding principle: create awareness. “Each of us has the potential to change everything in our life if we start working on ourselves!”

Those interested can find more information on the Ubuntu website.

Ubuntu is a renowned provider in the field of mental, emotional and spiritual health. The services offered include coaching in the field of personality development, stress management, hypnotherapy, relaxation techniques and alternative methods such as Theta Healing and Healing Breathwork.

