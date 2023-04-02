More and more hobby gardeners are trying to grow their own fruit and vegetables, including growing the celery stalks themselves. This would be an easy and sustainable way to regrow celery in your own home. What’s more, by using the plant’s leftover stalks, you can soon look forward to fresh, green stems in a few simple steps. If you want to give this a try, the following growing tips and simple instructions may help you.

How to grow celery stalks yourself at home?

You have two options for realizing such a project. You can grow the stem first in a jar of water and then in potting soil. However, it is possible to obtain leaves rather than stems. The regrowing leaf stalks can also differ from the purchased variants in terms of size.

However, it still makes sense to use home-grown celery. The plants are suitable for numerous dishes and can be added to various recipes as herbs. In this way you can improve the taste of stews or soups, for example, whereby the aroma can be similar to that of coriander.

However, try to regrow your own version from a pesticide-free plant, as residues are found in many such plant varieties. Furthermore, the bundle used should be crisp and fresh to begin with so you can get the best results. You need little space to grow it and you can also let the base thrive in a pot as a houseplant. So you give organic waste a second chance and enjoy your own production without much effort.

Follow simple steps and grow celery yourself

Don’t miss out on these crunchy veggies and regrow them by using these common growing methods. To do this, you must first separate the stalk of the plant from the stems with the knife. To do this, take your chosen bundle and cut it at the bottom about 6-8 cm from the ground. This gives you a good chunk to regrow that you would have thrown away or composted at home anyway.

You can also keep the celery sticks fresh if you wrap them in kitchen foil and refrigerate. The aluminum foil ensures that the leaf stalks stay crisp longer. Wilted stems can also be freshened up by cutting off the wilted parts and submerging the remains in ice water for half an hour. Otherwise, you can proceed with regrowth by following the steps outlined below.

So you can pull the stalk of a celery yourself in the water

Begin the project by first sticking four toothpicks down the stalk, equidistant from each other. These should be angled slightly downwards so they form a stable base. The stalk will then remain in the water for a while. Using toothpicks allows the stalk to sit stably in the jar or container, which will allow it to grow healthily.

First you can now fill the selected container or glass with as much water as possible. Be careful not to spill when placing the stalk in the water. The toothpicks will serve as a base. Also, leave at least an inch of the stem in the water.

Next, you should place your produce in the sun. It is best to position the jar on a window sill where plenty of sunlight penetrates, so that the stalk can root faster and green leaf stalks appear.

Check the growth daily and don’t leave the stalk without water. Try to stick to the 2.5 cm water level described above. Expect new growth after a few days, with leaves sprouting from the center of the stem. During this phase, it is also important to regularly replace the water that has become cloudy with fresh water.

Larger stems should have formed in about a week. Watch for signs of rot, although these aren’t as dramatic. However, you should not leave the rooted stalk in the jar for too long, otherwise the outer stalk will begin to rot. The next step, if you take it, is to transfer the plant that grows from it into a planter or flower pot.

Grow and transplant celery stalks yourself

To make your efforts even more worthwhile, you can now repot the sprouted stem of the celery. This is easy to grow in potting soil once its roots have reached a few centimetres. And so it goes: