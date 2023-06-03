Grow Japanese mock camellia with these tips and guides

The Japanese mock camellia symbolizes worship, longing and eternal love. It has glossy, deep green leaves in winter and red, pink and white bracts appear in spring, ranging from solid to striped and from single flower cups to densely double flowers. This compact, long-lived shrub is hardy and can withstand temperatures down to -12 degrees Celsius, but it does not tolerate extreme temperature changes. Find out how to grow and care for the exotic plant in this post!

What growing conditions are suitable for the plant

The Japanese false camellia can be planted in the garden and in pots. The plants grow slowly and do not tolerate overly acidic or wet soil. They are heavy feeders and constantly need nutrients. The plants do not like full sun, but prefer a light shade.

What kind of soil does the Japanese false camellia prefer

These shrubs are very picky about soil conditions. Plant the Japanese Camomile in a well-drained, nutrient-rich, moist and slightly acidic soil. A pH of 6 to 6.5 is perfect for plants to thrive. Avoid soil that is too wet and ensure even watering.

Proper watering of the perennial

As said, Japanese camellias need even humidity. To keep the roots evenly moist, you can apply a layer of mulch around the plant. The water requirement is very high during the growing season in spring and summer. It is best to water them every 1-2 days.

Preferred temperature and humidity

Camellias prefer to grow in warm, humid areas. The exotic plant does not like sudden changes in temperature. It is very important that you choose a location with adequate wind protection.

When to Fertilize Japanese Camellia

During the growing season, i.e. in the summer, give your Japanese camellia a fertilizer rich in potassium on a monthly basis. In spring, you can use a slow-release nitrogen fertilizer that will encourage healthy, dark foliage. Be careful not to over-fertilize the plant.

Does the perennial need pruning?

As a rule, the plant does not need to be pruned. You can only do a light pruning to get the camellia in good shape. Also, just remove dead or damaged branches or long, heavy shoots just after flowering. This is how you take care of the healthy growth of your perennial.

Propagation of the Japanese camellia

You can propagate the plant by keeping the new plant attached to the original plant while rooting. Proceed as follows: In the summer months, bend a long trunk down to the ground and then cut it in at an angle. Wrap the site with a loop and dig it in the ground. Roots will form later. Only then cut the new plant from the mother plant.

Camellias can also be grown from seeds. Proceed as follows:

First, soak the seeds for 24 hours. Then sow them in well-drained, loose soil rich in organic matter. Note that the soil must be kept evenly moist. You have to have a bit of patience, because it takes up to three months for the seeds to germinate. Then you can plant them in pots. When they are at least four inches tall, you can transplant them to their permanent location, in the garden or in containers. Just make sure they are adequately protected from the cold and that the soil is kept moist.