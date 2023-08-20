New Lethal Mix of Drugs Causes Alarm in the United States

The United States is facing a growing crisis as a new lethal mix of substances is spreading throughout the country. This dangerous combination includes the synthetic opiate fentanyl, which has already caused an epidemic and up to 300 deaths per day. However, what is truly alarming is the inclusion of another substance called “Tranq,” also known as the zombie drug.

Tranq is a powerful non-opiate tranquilizer that is typically used to sedate horses. When mixed with fentanyl, the narcotic effect is enhanced and lengthened, leading to devastating consequences. What makes this situation even more dangerous is the fact that there is currently no effective antidote for this deadly combination.

Those who use this drug often suffer serious injuries due to the damage it causes to blood vessels, which can lead to tissue necrosis. In response to the increasing presence of this lethal mix, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration has issued an urgent public security alert. Xylazine, a key ingredient in the Tranq drug, has been reported in numerous cities across the country.

The deaths associated with this new drug have quadrupled since 2019, contributing to an 11% increase in deaths related to fentanyl. This alarming trend has caught the attention of the White House, which is taking action to curb the spread of this deadly substance. The new drug was first discovered in the early 2000s in Puerto Rico, and since then, it has been steadily making its way to the streets of America.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Xylazine is easily accessible to the public through online sites that do not require any documentation or proof of veterinary profession. The drug is legally used in the veterinary field. Furthermore, the low cost of Xylazine, usually sold by online Chinese suppliers for as little as $6-20 per kilogram, contributes to its popularity among drug users.

Interestingly, Xylazine is a precursor of fentanyl, but it is also worth noting that another drug, Oxycontin, produced by pharmaceutical company Purdue, played a significant role in the rise of fentanyl. Oxycontin was widely administered in the past despite its addictive nature, mainly due to an unscrupulous advertising campaign by the manufacturer in collaboration with the McKinsey consulting firm.

The situation surrounding this new lethal mix of drugs is deeply concerning, both from a public health perspective and in terms of its implications for law enforcement. Efforts to combat the spread of this deadly substance must be intensified to prevent further loss of life and protect the well-being of communities across the United States.

