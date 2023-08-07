Growing social inequality in new cancer cases in Germany

Heidelberg – The age-standardized cancer incidence rates are falling – but not everyone in Germany is benefiting equally from this trend: The decline is significantly less pronounced in the most disadvantaged regions of the republic than in the more affluent areas, scientists at the German Cancer Research Center have now determined.

Social inequalities related to cancer are well documented nationally and internationally. Whether it is about how often screening tests are performed, or about the rate of new cancer cases, cancer mortality or cancer survival – people’s socio-economic background always has an impact.

Individual income plays a role here, but the regional socio-economic situation at the place where people live is also meaningful. Between 2010 and 2013, 7.3 percent more men in the socio-economically weakest regions of Germany contracted cancer than in the affluent regions.

Since 2007, the age-standardized incidence rate for almost all types of cancer has been falling in Germany (lung cancer in women is an important exception). “So far, however, there has been little research into how this trend affects social inequalities,” says Lina Jansen from the Baden-Württemberg Epidemiological Cancer Registry at the German Cancer Research Center.

In their current study, the epidemiologists led by Jansen and Volker Arndt examined this question at the regional level using data from the cancer registry, which covers a total of 48 million residents in eight German federal states. Cancer diagnoses between 2007 and 2018 were taken into account.

The researchers first classified each of the regions included in the study into one of five groups using a socio-economic index. Across the five classifications, the incidence rate for almost all types of cancer decreased during the observation period. However, for all cancers, as well as for colorectal cancer and lung cancer in men, the decline was significantly less pronounced in the most disadvantaged regions than in the more affluent areas.

Inequality was also widening over the observation period: in 2007, men in the most socio-economically disadvantaged regions had a 7 percent higher incidence of cancer than men in the least disadvantaged regions. This difference has increased over the years, reaching 23 percent in 2018. For women, the difference increased from 7 percent in 2007 to 20 percent in 2018.

In order to combat this inequality, it is first important to know what characterizes the socio-economically weakest regions. Interestingly, they did not differ significantly from the least disadvantaged regions in terms of access to the healthcare system, distance to the nearest medical center, doctor density or the number of hospital beds. However, there are major differences in individual factors such as unemployment, the proportion of people on social security or the school dropout rate. “So the social factors seem to play a much bigger role than the general infrastructure,” emphasizes Lina Jansen.

According to the researchers, the different prevalence of lifestyle-related cancer risk factors also contributes significantly to social inequality in cancer. Typically, there is a socio-economic gradient in the frequency of tobacco use, lack of exercise or severe obesity. “Our results show once again that we must make special efforts in the future to ensure that everyone benefits equally from recommendations for a healthy lifestyle and from cancer screening tests – regardless of their postcode,” summarizes Lisa Jansen.

Lina Jansen, Lars Schwettmann, Christian Behr, Andrea Eberle, Bernd Holleczek, Christina Justenhoven, Hiltraud Kajüter, Kirsi Manz, Frederik Peters, Ron Pritzkuleit, Andrea Schmidt-Pokrzywniak, Eunice Sirri, Fabian Tetzlaff, Sven Voigtländer, Volker Arndt: Trends in cancer incidence by socioeconomic deprivation in Germany in 2007-2018: An ecological registry-based study.

Int J Cancer 2023, DOI:

