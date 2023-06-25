Growing tomatoes – Typical problems with flowers & fruits

Tomato cultivation has become indispensable in the hobby garden. No wonder, since it is quite easy even for beginners and the harvest is really rich in most cases. Nonetheless, questions keep coming up when it comes to tomato plants and care. Sometimes problems arise during cultivation that we don’t want to leave unsolved. With our help, the cultivation of tomatoes is guaranteed to be a complete success. Check out the frequently asked questions about growing tomatoes and their answers below.

Growing tomatoes – Frequently asked questions about flowering

Flowering usually comes naturally, especially since the plant can pollinate itself, but sometimes something just seems amiss. Tomato blossoms are not coming, or they do not seem to be developing fruit. What could be the reason?

Tomatoes don’t bloom

There can be various reasons why the tomato plants do not flower. First of all, you should be sure that you are not simply impatient and expecting the first flowers too soon. In general, the first tomato blossoms appear from May, in the leaf axils. Is May already over and the tomatoes are still not blooming? These could be the reasons:

unfavorable location incorrect watering not properly fertilized plants not properly pruned diseases or pests

The chances that you will save the plants in time are quite high as they are quite flexible. So try to find the problem and change something. This will most likely delay the harvest a bit, but at least you will get fruit.

So, depending on the cause, what should you do?

When it comes to location, you should consider the following:

Without enough light, the tomato plant cannot produce flowers (or only a few) or fruits. A lack of light can also occur if the location is correct in itself, but the plant has grown too densely so that not enough light can reach all the leaves. Cutting out and regularly thinning out are therefore important care steps when you grow tomatoes. You can read here how to properly harvest tomatoes.

When watering, it is important to:

Tomatoes are very thirsty plants. Watering should therefore never be neglected. Nevertheless, there must be no waterlogging. But how much water do tomatoes need, especially when it’s hot? So use the soil as a guide: keep the root area moist. But puddles should not remain. Can tomatoes stand in the rain? Plants do not tolerate rain, i.e. the water from above, very well. So canopies are a good idea. If you water yourself, always do it from below without wetting the leaves.

When fertilizing tomato plants, the following applies:

Heavy soils that contain clay retain nutrients better because they don’t wash away as quickly. Over-fertilization is likely here. So fertilize less. If, on the other hand, the soil is permeable and sandy and therefore also drier, the nutrients from fertilizer are lost more quickly, so that you have to re-fertilize more often. You can not only use the popular nettle manure for this purpose, you can also prepare comfrey manure.

In case of diseases or pests:

It is logical that you should fight these. You can quickly get rid of pests on tomatoes, such as lice or thrips, for example, with the help of the nettle manure mentioned above. Diseases such as blossom end rot or brown rot are common and should be treated. How to recognize them and other tomato diseases can be found in this article.

Tomatoes flower but do not produce fruit

Since tomatoes are self-pollinating, it seems strange if there were flowers but no tomato fruit is now growing. What could be the reasons for this?

The plants were planted outdoors too early. The location is unfavorable. Too much nitrogen when fertilizing. The plants get too little water. lack of pollination. What can you do about it?

Important at the time of planting out:

Of course, if you want to grow tomatoes, the frost season should be over (i.e. after the ice saints) to avoid frostbite, which not only delays flowering, but can also completely prevent the harvest. But not only that is important. An acclimatization phase should not be underestimated so that the plants do not suffer a shock. This not only delays the flowering phase. After that, no fruit can develop. You can read here how to properly get the plants used to the new environment and how to harden them.

If you want to grow tomatoes by sowing them directly outdoors, a soil temperature of at least 10 degrees is required.

The location for good fruit formation:

Tomato plants need light, but not too sunny and hot. For this reason, gardeners prefer to provide a canopy or at least a net. If it is too hot, the flowers will dry up and no tomatoes will develop. The plants also do not tolerate rain and strong winds very well. Another point that speaks for a roof.

Of course, the plant needs nutrients in order to be able to form fruit, after all it is an exhausting undertaking. However, it must not be too much and, above all, you must not overdo it with nitrogen, because this stimulates the growth of the leaves. So if you notice lots of new, light-colored, and softer leaves instead of fruit, an excess is the cause. In this case, stop fertilizing for a while. Rain will help wash away the excess, but you can also help with straw mulch. Once the plants have returned to their normal state, continue fertilizing with appropriate fertilizer.

First the leaves wither, then the flowers and if you do nothing, the plant will die or at least there is a chance of a harvest. So if you see a lack of water from the hanging and curled up leaves, act immediately, because up to a certain point in time the tomato plant and flowers can still be saved. If you had flowers but no fruit, you may well have missed this moment.

Help with pollination

Yes, tomatoes can pollinate themselves, but there’s nothing wrong with giving them a little extra help, especially if they’re grown in a greenhouse. To do this, you can simply shake the flowering plants a little in the morning so that the pollen can spread. You can also use a brush to stroke all the flowers and transfer the dust to other flowers. Do this over several days. Learn more here.

problems with the fruit

You can look forward to many green fruits and are now eagerly waiting for them to change color and be harvested so that they can finally taste them. But it seems that this is now taking far too much time. The red fruit is the pinnacle and great reward of cultivating tomatoes, so of course it’s annoying. What could it be?

Tomatoes don’t turn red

When do tomatoes turn red? Depending on the variety, tomatoes usually ripen after 55 to 90 days. That depends on whether you planted early varieties or late ones. If nothing happens after this time, it may be that:

It’s too cold. Too many leaves are growing on the plant. The plant is sick. Depending on the cause, you should do this as soon as possible or pay attention to it the next time

Don’t plant them out too early

Young plants do not belong outside before the ice saints, because frost will let them die. It should not be too early for seeds either. The soil should be at least 10 degrees if you want to grow tomatoes.

Choose the right location

A wind-protected location is ideal for the warmth-loving tomato plant, because the cold makes it grow more slowly. At the same time you don’t get too much sun. How much sun do tomatoes need to ripen? A temperature between 18 and 26 degrees with at least 6 hours of sunshine per day is considered optimal. In the greenhouse, heat is a major risk and should be avoided.

Avoid excessive leaf growth

The more green plant parts the tomato forms, the more energy it invests in it instead of in ripening the fruit. Thinning and pinching are good solutions to this problem. Fertilizing with too much nitrogen should also be avoided. Always remove the bottom leaves of the plant as well.

Growing tomatoes – can the fruit still ripen?

Is the season over and there are still some green tomatoes left? Do tomatoes ripen or are they a hopeless case? Yes, they can still ripen on the plant if you support them. For this, however, the fruits must have reached their full size and the growth of the plant must be complete. You can do this:

Reduce watering. Instead of watering every three days as before, this prepares the plant for the end of its life cycle so that it puts its last energies into fruiting in order to be able to multiply. Darken the location if possible. You can also use fleece and put it over the plants. This has the same effect as reducing the amount of water. In the greenhouse, other fruits can help with ripening. Distribute bananas and/or apples that emit ethylene. This is a gas that accelerates ripening. The fruit should be placed under a box with the plant, for example, so that the gases are not lost. The fruits should also not be in contact with the earth. You can put a board underneath for this. Indoors, harvested, still unripe tomatoes can continue to ripen in a dark, damp place. It should be warm, with temperatures of 18 to 10 degrees. For example, the basement is ideal. Be sure to remove damaged fruit beforehand. It is best to harvest unripe tomatoes with part of the plant (do not pick them off completely, but cut off the plant).

Why do tomatoes burst?

Fruit bursting is a result of sudden changes. More specifically, this happens when:

The plant has been too dry for a long time and is then suddenly heavily watered. So make sure you water it regularly! If it has been hot for a long time and the weather suddenly gets colder (e.g. large temperature differences between day and night).

