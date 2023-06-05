growth could exceed 1%, we will not tax the banks – breaking latest news

Italy, in terms of economic growth, can still surprise. This was reported by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who spoke via videoconference at Bloomberg’s “Italy Capital Markets Forum” event. «On 2023 the indicated growth is 0.9% our target is between 1.2 and 1.4 – he said -, while in our budget projections we have put only 1%, confirming an ultra-prudent, ultra-realistic approach to public finances». He then said he was “confident that we will have to achieve the results we have just mentioned”. In detail, he then explained: «We expect a slowdown in the results of the industry, also because it is very correlated to the German economy, but our belief and our hope is that the performance of the services sector, especially tourism, in the coming six months compensate for this type of decline. I am optimistic that we will be able to achieve these results always by remaining cautious ».

The funding of the Pnrr The minister then spoke of funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. "I don't want to give up anything if the Pnrr funds are convenient – ​​he underlined -. We have to evaluate which investments are the most productive in terms of growth capacity for the country and if any project is no longer current it is our duty to review it». A possible bankruptcy of Italy would be "a blow to its image", he reiterated, adding that "even the European Commission has an interest in Italy investing and moving well. Let's get out of the political debate in this clash between Italian and European bureaucracy». He also confirmed that "the funds are there – added Giorgetti – the subjects who are the majority remain and remain". "As happened in the past – he underlined – two loans linked to the stadiums were excluded and with the resources saved we can put them in the energy transition".