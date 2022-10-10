It will be “a wave” and not “a wave” because the Covid it doesn’t hurt like before thanks to the vaccination campaign. It supports it Fabrizio Pregliascoassociate professor of Hygiene at the University of Milan and health director Irccs Galeazzi: “The mathematical models show that we will still have 50 days of growth in Covid infections, so up to close to Natalewith a peak of 90 thousand cases per day. But this is a wave and not a wave, because compared to the past 2 years we have a better situation of severe cases. Between vaccinated and cured, there is a high percentage of the protected population who, however, with regard to the most fragile and the elderly, should continue to protect themselves with the fourth dose “.

MORE INFORMATION

The fourth dose and the stop to alarmism

The push therefore must continue on the fourth doses, especially for the elderly and frail (but the reservation is for all over 12). But the alarm isn’t as loud as it used to be. «No fear, no alarm, stop catastrophes. We have a great hybrid immunity in the country which has always shown maturity – said Pregliasco -. Today in the hospital we face patients that we manage with a higher treatment and care capacity than in the past and this makes it possible for this resurgence of Sars-CoV-2 to be managed ».