Grupo SID Implements Emotional Well-being Line and Mental Health Consultations for Employees

Grupo SID, a prominent business conglomerate, has announced the implementation of an emotional well-being line and the incorporation of mental health consultations in internal medical units. This initiative was revealed during the company’s Health Day event, which aimed to prioritize mental health care among its more than five thousand employees and foster a positive work environment.

Ligia Bonetti, the executive president of Grupo SID, emphasized the significance of preventive care for physical and emotional health by introducing a “Health Day” for employees. This allows them to schedule medical consultations and carry out necessary studies related to their health. Bonetti expressed the company’s commitment to the comprehensive development of its employees and the promotion of a culture of personal care.

As part of their commitment to mental health, Grupo SID will now offer free psychological consultations in all internal medical units, both in-person and virtually. This ensures that employees have access to timely professional assistance, raising awareness about the importance of mental well-being for a quality life. Additionally, an emotional support and well-being line will be available 24 hours a day, staffed by specialized professionals.

During the Health Day event, employees participated in talks covering stress management, conflict resolution, and achieving a balance between work and family life. They also had the opportunity to consult with experts in various areas of health, including psychology, nutrition, family medicine, visual operations, and group sessions of physical exercise.

These newly announced initiatives are in addition to the Employee Aid and Counseling Program (PACE), which Grupo SID has been implementing for over a decade to support employees facing challenges.

The Health Day event was made possible through the support of various organizations, including ARS MAPFRE Salud, Mercer Marsh, Farmacia Los Hidalgos, OptiMax, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Popular, Siembra y Crecer AFPs. Other collaborators included the Analisa clinical laboratory, Infaca, LAM, Alfa laboratories, Sued y Fargesa, Ser Salud, Funeraria Blandino, the National Drug Council (CND), the Dominican Institute for Prevention and Protection of Occupational Risks (IDOPPRIL), the General Directorate of Information and Defense of Social Security Affiliates (DIDA), UNIT, DIDAVIHSIDA, Gold Gym, Body Shop, Dominican Red Cross, ADATS, and Lexus Editores.

Through this event, Grupo SID provided a conducive space for reflection and the adoption of healthy habits for emotional and physical well-being.

Grupo SID is one of the largest conglomerates of manufacturing and marketing companies for mass consumption products in the Dominican Republic. With more than 2,000 products and a presence in 17 countries, the company focuses on creating well-being for its employees, business partners, consumers, and society as a whole. Considered one of the best organizations to work for in the Dominican Republic, Grupo SID upholds the highest industrial quality standards and maintains commercial alliances with renowned international brands and companies. Committed to improving the well-being of society, the company follows a sustainable business model aligned with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, striving to be a catalyst for change and contributing to a more promising future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

