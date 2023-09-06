Grupo SID Implements “Health Day” to Prioritize Employee Well-being and Mental Health Care

SID Group Hosts Health Day to Promote Employee Well-being

SANTO DOMINGO, DR/ HEALTH DIARY.- The SID Group recently organized the seventh edition of Health Day, focusing on protecting emotional well-being and mental health care for its over five thousand employees. The event aimed to strengthen mental health support and maintain a positive work environment within the organization.

During the event, Ligia Bonetti, the executive president of the business group, announced the implementation of a “Health Day” for SID employees. This initiative allows employees to schedule medical consultations and conduct health-related studies, encouraging preventive care for physical and emotional well-being.

Bonetti emphasized the importance of prioritizing the well-being of the employees. She stated, “By offering this facility, we hope to foster a culture of personal care and ensure that our employees have the necessary time to attend to their medical needs. This commitment aligns with our goal of comprehensive development for our employees.”

In addition to providing access to medical consultations, the SID Group will offer free psychological consultations to employees. These consultations will be available in all internal medical units and through virtual platforms, guaranteeing timely and accessible mental health support. Furthermore, an emotional support and well-being helpline, staffed with specialized professionals, will be available 24 hours a day.

The Health Day event featured talks on stress management, conflict resolution, and achieving a healthy work-life balance. Experts in various health fields, including psychology, nutrition, and family medicine, provided consultations. The event also featured group exercise sessions and visual operations.

These initiatives build upon the Employee Aid and Counseling Program (PACE) that the SID Group has implemented for over a decade. PACE provides support to employees facing challenges in their personal and professional lives.

The Health Day event received support from several organizations, including ARS MAPFRE Salud, Mercer Marsh, Farmacia Los Hidalgos, OptiMax, the Ministry of Public Health, Popular, Siembra y Crecer AFPs, the Analisa clinical laboratory, and various other companies and institutions.

The SID Group is one of the largest conglomerates of manufacturing and marketing companies for mass consumption products in the Dominican Republic. With over 2,000 products and a presence in 17 countries, the group prioritizes employee well-being, consumer satisfaction, and societal contributions. The organization is renowned for its high industrial standards and partnerships with internationally recognized brands. Committed to sustainable business practices, the SID Group aims to create positive change and contribute to a more promising future.

Overall, the Health Day event provided a platform for reflection and the adoption of healthy habits to promote emotional and physical well-being among SID Group employees.

About SID Group:

The SID Group is a conglomerate of Dominican manufacturing and marketing companies for mass consumption products. It offers over 2,000 products and operates in 17 countries. The organization prioritizes employee well-being, consumer satisfaction, and societal contributions, while adhering to the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. The SID Group strives to improve the well-being of society through the provision of high-quality products and services.

