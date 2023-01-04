Home Health Gryphon variant, alarm in the United States. «In just one month growth from 4% to 41% of total infections»
Gryphon variant, alarm in the United States. «In just one month growth from 4% to 41% of total infections»

Gryphon variant, alarm in the United States. «In just one month growth from 4% to 41% of total infections»

The variant Gryphon runs in the United States. The XBB 1.5 strain of Covid is spreading fast in the United States. CDC experts estimate it has gone from 4% to 41% of infections in the last month. CNN reports it, underlining that in the north-east of the country it now represents 75% of cases. “We haven’t seen a variant take off at that speed in a few months,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, director of COVID-19 sequencing at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s laboratory of virology. This variant – virologists and epidemiologists warn – could cause a new wave of Covid in the US.

Covid Lazio, it’s a boom in infections. But hospitalizations are stable. «Peak after the holidays, also due to the flu»

Fears for the Kraken variant

After the Gryphon variant, virologists and epidemiologists from all over the world are carefully observing the new Covid Xbb1.5 subvariant, identified as Kraken, which could »arouse concern in 2023« also in Europe, after the number of cases in the United States »it doubled in one week«. The alarm was raised by US epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, who shared the information on Twitter. “The positive side is that these mutations do not follow a scientific design of the virus but are stumbling blocks and for now we have never had more pathogenic variants than Omicron – Pregliasco reiterates – ‘Kraken’ could have a higher immunoevasiveness but we have to wait for more definitive data “.

See also  here are the Faq of the Ministry of Health

