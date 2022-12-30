It’s time to pack up for millions of Italians ready to leave to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2023. Between a sneeze and a cough, if you’ve managed to dribble through every virus, it’s time to say goodbye to 2022 and toast to 2023 in your chosen destination. but first of all it is necessary to prepare the beauty case of medicines to take with us to be ready to face any eventuality. Australian flu, Covid, RSV virus and stomach flu everyone has their own remedy. So here are the medicines you shouldn’t miss in your suitcase.

New Year’s Eve 2023, which drugs to take on vacation

Whether your New Year’s Eve is in the mountains or at the sea, surely the first piece of advice we can give is to bring a first aid kit with you that can go well with any destination.

But let’s go in order and see what are the symptoms of each virus and the respective medicines that we can think of packing.

Rsv virus: symptoms and medicines

Virus Rsv – In the meantime, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus must be emphasized that it presents itself differently from person to person with signs and symptoms that can last one or two weeks and include and ranging from rhinorrhea to fever or cough and even pharyngitis. There are no specific drugs to treat the Respiratory Syncytial Virus and the treatment is based on the management of the effects caused on the respiratory system and provides for the administration of: Analgesics: to reduce fever. Nasal washes: to free the respiratory tract from mucus. Oxygen: to treat respiratory distress in case of saturation below 92%. Antiviral drugs: Ribavirin or palivizumab (a drug that does not prevent infection but reduces the severity and shortens the stay on hospital).

Covid: symptoms and medicines (also for Gryphon)

Covid – We now know everything about the Coronavirus, or at least we think we know everything. But among the research trends of those looking for which medicines to use. Between Gryphon and Omicron we no longer know which variant to “believe” and even the symptoms are now hardly attributable to the virus, but between this crossroads of variants and subvariants the constant symptoms remain: ffever, cough, feeling tired, sore throat and stuffy nose, muscle aches, loss of appetite. The development of taste or smell disorders (from a modest reduction up to total loss, albeit temporary) is also quite characteristic, but far less frequent today.

Fortunately, many patients develop mild forms, often compared to seasonal flu or a cold recently, and for this they need at most an exclusively symptomatic treatment, therefore aimed exclusively at relieving the symptoms, which typically involves antipyretics/painkillers/anti-inflammatories (ibuprofen or paracetamol , for example).

Anti-inflammatories or paracetamol? Paracetamol, often known by the commercial name of Tachipirina®, is a drug that has a purely pain-relieving and antifebrile action, with a substantially negligible anti-inflammatory effect. Some Authors deem it preferable to direct the choice towards an anti-inflammatory (ibuprofen, but often aspirin and nimesulide are also mentioned) in order to prevent the abnormal anti-inflammatory response typical of many complicated situations (cytokine storm), and to date no national and international body expresses preferences in this regard. The oximeter, salthough it is not a drug, the patient may be advised as a precaution to monitor the oxygen saturation of the blood using a finger oximeter.

Also by prescription: Corticosteroids (cortisone) and Heparins.

Australian flu

The Australian flu – i.e. the seasonal flu 2022-2023 – is worrying due to the very fast pace with which it is spreading among the population, both adults and children. The symptoms with which the Australian flu manifests itself generally have a sudden onset, include both general and systemic symptoms and symptoms affecting the respiratory tract and consist of: High fever, usually between 38°C and 40°C; chills; heachache; sweating; muscle aches; bone pain; tiredness and drowsiness; feeling weak; a runny nose; nasal congestion; sore throat; freaked out; dry cough; inappetence. In some cases, digestive tract symptoms such as vomiting and/or diarrhea may also occur, as often occurs in very young children. In any case, it should be noted that not all individuals show all the symptoms mentioned above and that the symptoms can vary – both in type and in intensity – from one individual to another. But cHow do you tell if it’s COVID-19 or the flu? In some respects, the symptoms of Australian flu and Covid can be similar – such as high fever, cough, malaise and tiredness, etc. – and therefore difficult to distinguish. The only way to know if you are suffering from COVID-19 or from the Australian flu, therefore, is to carry out a swab (rapid or molecular) to determine the possible presence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In case of suspected COVID-19, it is therefore advisable to isolate oneself and carry out the swab within a short time.

How do you treat the 2022 Australian flu? Treatment of Australian flu mainly involves rest, staying warm, and drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. Even the consumption of light meals can help and, if necessary, the use of some drugs to counteract the symptoms that characterize the disease. For example, for the treatment of high fever, paracetamol is the most widely used active ingredient, even in very young children (of course, in the right pharmaceutical forms, at the appropriate dosages and after consulting the paediatrician). It is also possible to resort to the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or ketoprofen (orally or in the form of a throat spray), useful for counteracting pain in the muscles, bones, throat, head , etc. Some non-steroidal anti-inflammatories are also effective in lowering fever. Also belonging to the group of NSAIDs, we also find acetylsalicylic acid useful for counteracting feverish states and pains associated with the flu and more; its use, however, must be reserved for individuals over the age of 16 and is contraindicated in children and adolescents under the age of 16. To counteract a dry cough, if particularly insistent and annoying, the doctor may advise the patient to take antitussive drugs and, more precisely, cough suppressant drugs. For a stuffy nose, on the other hand, the use of nasal decongestants in adult patients and nasal washes for children can be useful.

Are antibiotics needed? NO. In the treatment of the Australian flu, the use of antibiotics is completely useless as the disease sees its cause as a viral infection and not a bacterial infection. The improper use of antibiotics can – in addition to being ineffective – favor the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance, a problem which, unfortunately, has seen strong growth over the years.

Intestinal flu: symptoms and remedies

But in addition to the combination of the three respiratory viruses that make us talk of trypandemic, intestinal flu could also present itself these days. LViral gastroenteritis is a disease caused by inflammation of the stomach and/or small and large intestine nausea and/or vomiting, diarrhoea, intestinal burns and cramps, feeling unwell, fever only occasionally. To always keep with you, especially if you have small children, they are solutions of oral rehydration, in order to be able to start the administration already after the first discharges of diarrhea. These preparations are available in pharmacies without a prescription, usually in the form of sachets. Medications, including antibiotics (which have no effect on viruses) and other treatments, should be avoided unless recommended by a doctor. You can take paracetamol (Tachipirina® or others) to relieve the discomfort. With gastroenteritis, taking probiotics can help to restore the intestinal microbiota, even in the case of mild symptoms. If diarrhea and vomiting do not go away or reduce in a couple of days, it is advisable to consult your doctor to evaluate the intake of antiemetic drugs, which reduce nausea and vomiting, or antidiarrheal drugs, which act by slowing intestinal motility. Antibiotics are usually not needed unless directed by your doctor.

Obviously these are suggestions and advice but if the situation becomes serious it is necessary to consult a doctor. Luckily, the National Health Service always offers the possibility of contacting the medical guard and the tourist medical guard, or 118, which can intervene when needed.

The perfect medicine beauty case

Therefore, making the perfect beauty case in view of the New Year holidays, here’s what to put: Thermometer, antipyretics, painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs (Brufen and Tachipirina for example), probiotics (Enterorgermina to name one), nasal washes, oral rehydration solutions, sprays for throat, acetylsalicylic acid (Vivin C for example), nasal decongestants, cough syrups. Also to always bring the medicines that we usually use and it is advisable for any eventuality to also bring Bentelan in your suitcase. If you suffer from motion sickness, it is a good idea to bring the recommended pills or chewing gum with you. If you go to a seaside resort, it may be useful to bring products against jellyfish stings. An ammonia or cortisone ointment may be effective. If, on the other hand, you have reactions to mosquito bites or other insects, I wouldn’t rule out a cortisone cream, on medical advice and if you don’t have any adverse reactions. If you are practical and on medical advice, allergy sufferers can take their adrenaline kit with them. And to date, even the oximeter is a tool that can come in handy. Now add some sequins that you can never miss and… Happy 2023!