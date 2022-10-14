Home Health Gsk, with anti-syncytial virus vaccine for the elderly -94% serious illness
Health

Gsk, with anti-syncytial virus vaccine for the elderly -94% serious illness

by admin
Gsk, with anti-syncytial virus vaccine for the elderly -94% serious illness

Experimental Gsk Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Rvs) Vaccine for Elderly Shows 94.1% Reduction in Severe Disease and 82.6% Overall Effectiveness. These are some of the results of the phase III study on the RsvPreF3 OA vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 and over, announced today by GlaxoSmithKline and which will be presented at the IDWeek 2022the main annual event in the US on infectious diseases.

From the randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study involving approx 25 thousand participants from 17 countries – reports the British company in a note – it emerges that in participants with pre-existing comorbidities, such as underlying cardiorespiratory and endocrinometabolic conditions, the efficacy of a single dose of the adjuvanted experimental vaccine was 94.6%, and 93.8% in the elderly aged 70 to 79 years. Efficacy was confirmed for both strains Rsv-A e Rsv-B.

“These are truly exceptional results, given that today the RSV remains one of the main infectious diseases without vaccine, despite over 60 years of research – is the comment of Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer di Gsk – We believe that, with the high vaccine efficacy demonstrated in this pivotal study, our vaccine candidate has the potential to help reduce the significant overall burden of Rsv-associated disease in the elderly, including those at increased risk of severe outcomes due to their age or underlying co-morbidities.

Respiratory syncytial virus is widespread and contagiousremember the note: it causes over 420,000 hospitalizations every year and 29,000 deaths among adults in industrialized countries. It is one of the main infectious diseases left for which vaccines or specific treatments are currently not available. The subjects most at risk are the elderly, due to the age-related decline in immunity. Additionally, RSV can exacerbate conditions including BPCO, asthma, and chronic heart failure, as well as lead to serious outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

The Phase III study is part of a comprehensive Rvs clinical evidence generation program conducted by GSK, which will continue to evaluate an annual revaccination program and long-term protection over several seasons after a dose of the candidate Rsv vaccine.

The vaccine – concludes the company – was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile. The observed solicited adverse events were typically mild to moderate and transient. The most frequent: pain at the injection site, fatigue, myalgia and headache. Registration applications based on Phase III data are expected in the second half of 2022.

See also  Here are 5 things NOT to do to keep your cholesterol in the summer

You may also like

AI creates an avatar with our diseases

Vitamin C, ally of health: here’s how to...

Nasal Spray Brings Down Symptoms Of Severe Depression...

Influenza vaccination kicks off next week: here’s all...

Urologist the most contacted doctor, what’s going on

Fourth dose and flu vaccine, the campaign is...

To strengthen the different types of memory, not...

Strengthen your defenses with these remedies, you will...

New contract for the health sector. The president...

Covid heart disease

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy