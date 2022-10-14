Experimental Gsk Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Rvs) Vaccine for Elderly Shows 94.1% Reduction in Severe Disease and 82.6% Overall Effectiveness. These are some of the results of the phase III study on the RsvPreF3 OA vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 and over, announced today by GlaxoSmithKline and which will be presented at the IDWeek 2022the main annual event in the US on infectious diseases.

From the randomized, placebo-controlled, blinded study involving approx 25 thousand participants from 17 countries – reports the British company in a note – it emerges that in participants with pre-existing comorbidities, such as underlying cardiorespiratory and endocrinometabolic conditions, the efficacy of a single dose of the adjuvanted experimental vaccine was 94.6%, and 93.8% in the elderly aged 70 to 79 years. Efficacy was confirmed for both strains Rsv-A e Rsv-B.

“These are truly exceptional results, given that today the RSV remains one of the main infectious diseases without vaccine, despite over 60 years of research – is the comment of Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer di Gsk – We believe that, with the high vaccine efficacy demonstrated in this pivotal study, our vaccine candidate has the potential to help reduce the significant overall burden of Rsv-associated disease in the elderly, including those at increased risk of severe outcomes due to their age or underlying co-morbidities.

Respiratory syncytial virus is widespread and contagiousremember the note: it causes over 420,000 hospitalizations every year and 29,000 deaths among adults in industrialized countries. It is one of the main infectious diseases left for which vaccines or specific treatments are currently not available. The subjects most at risk are the elderly, due to the age-related decline in immunity. Additionally, RSV can exacerbate conditions including BPCO, asthma, and chronic heart failure, as well as lead to serious outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

The Phase III study is part of a comprehensive Rvs clinical evidence generation program conducted by GSK, which will continue to evaluate an annual revaccination program and long-term protection over several seasons after a dose of the candidate Rsv vaccine.

The vaccine – concludes the company – was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile. The observed solicited adverse events were typically mild to moderate and transient. The most frequent: pain at the injection site, fatigue, myalgia and headache. Registration applications based on Phase III data are expected in the second half of 2022.