Why are you driving a beast? Is it for laughter? Or for admiration? Or for forced perspective? That’s right, Benny knows your tricks, and he’ll help you.
Purchased from the in-game Benny’s Original Auto Workshop websiteGrodi beast 300then go to Strawberry to find Benny to upgrade toBeast 300 Widebody Edition. Grab attention and be the center of attention with an array of unique mods and customizations.
Rama Vibrant Ships Big Outlet
The cannabis industry run by Rama is out again: a batch of exotic flowers sent from Liberty City is gone, there are now 100 balesRama VitalityProducts are scattered throughout the Greater Los Santos area. Earn GTA$ and RP for every package you collect, plus collect all 100 packages and receive additional GTA$ rewards and exclusive Rama Vitality merchandise.
Sprite vs. E-Cola Showdown: Pick Your Side
Brand loyalty is a dream for capitalists: a state where supply and demand are in perfect balance. But when the two major brands in the carbonated beverage industry claim to be the dominant players in the industry, how should they decide the real winner?
frostbiteand E colaFans are being summoned to turn support into votes. For the next three weeks, players can vote for your favorite carbonated beverages and show off your favorite American non-alcoholic beverage brands by dressing up and decorating with official merchandise.
Cast as many votes as you want, just go to a Frostbite or E-Coke machine, a convenience store, or anywhere you can get a snack anywhere in Los Santos and Blaine County, grab a drink and get your stomach full. Every can is a vote.
Counting will take place after September 14th. The total number of gang members plus the number of drink cans and bodysuits received by the player (see below) will determine the final winner. The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their hats, parachute bags and college jackets, plus 300,000 GTA$ for those who log in during the event.
Free Hi-Antelope Sabre-toothed Tiger, Liveries, and More
Players can go to Southern San Andreas Super Auto to claim freeExtremely high saber-toothed tiger, coupled with the free E Coke X Frost Bi paint to make the car more stylish, even if there is a choice obstacle, you can also feel the atmosphere of the Frost Bi and E Coke duel competition. In addition, all Frostbite and E-Cola branded camouflages for other vehicles are also free.
While you can express yourself outside, you can also wear primary colors to represent the brands you support. Go to the counter of any clothing store and select “Set: Bodysuit” to receive a free Frostbite or E-Coke bodysuit. one vote. If you’re still hesitant, grab both bodysuits, just be careful not to be taken for granted in front of die-hard fans.
While taking down opponent brand supporters is not a valid vote, it may be possible to rally more players to your side, especially since all melee weapons are free this week. May the best brands live up to their name and win in the end.
San Andreas Super Series Triple Rewards
Frostbi and E Coke asSan Andreas Super SeriesThe veteran sponsor of , also solemnly announces that during the Shuangbi and E-Cola showdown, the San Andreas Super Series will offer triple rewards.
Simon’s showroom this week
Stop by the Honor Car Showroom this week to see how Ximen has made a fortune amid the chaos of the Shuangbi vs E Coke showdown. Take a good look at and test drive this series of vehicles, or just buy them and drive them home:
Bright Metallic Bright Green with Frostbite Racing PaintAdventurer Bull STX
Classic red with retro E-Cola liveryLampadati Micheli GT
Classic Garnet with Sports Stripe liveryOcelot Throat (30% off this week)
Classic Bright GreenBest Schwarzer
Matte Red with Black Classic Roadster StripeWaipi Roadmaster ASP
Window of a luxury car showroom
If you happen to be near the Record A studio, don’t forget to stop by the luxury car showroom to check out this week’s window displays, including Pearl RedBest LM87 and pearlescent greenLampardati Diva。
Los Santos Police Department sets up crime scene checkpoints amid rampant violence
The rumors heard on the police channel are that the Los Santos Police Department is trying to stop the deterioration of law and order and crack down on particularly rampant violent crimes. There are few leads and suspects in each case, but the city still allocates some resources to keep police on call at multiple crime scenes around the city.
No one has definitive proof yet, so if you play low-key, you have the chance to take a brand newStandard Carbine Rifle, plus GTA$ and RP bonuses. Collect enough parts and you have the chance to assemble a brand new weapon for yourself.
Rama Contacts Quest Quadruple GTA$ & RP
Helping Rama with his street career, you know that?In a full week, completeRama Liaison Missionyou can earn an impressive Quadruple GTA$ & RP.
Triple GTA$ & RP for “Hoarding”
Get in the cockpit, sail to where the loot is, dodge enemy attacks in mid-air dogfights, and transport the loot back to your base. Just complete thehoarding”, both teams can earn Triple GTA$ and RP. What’s even more fascinating is that this week’s victory in “Hoarding Judgment” will also receive 200,000 GTA$ rewards (distributed within 72 hours of completion).
Diamond Casino Table Vehicle: Enus Paragon R
Visitors rushing through the lobby of The Diamond Casino Resort better slow down and play the daily spin for a chance to win GTA$, RP, mystery prizes, and more, including on the side table Slow Rotating E Cola Red Enus Paragon R.
Additional Vehicle Rewards This Week
Players playing on next-gen consoles can check out Ah Hao’s premium test car: The ModifiedCyclone Tornado II It is matched with Ahao’s special modified patented paint.In addition, you canAhot Custom Modification Time Challengedrive your top performance car at high speed on the long and beautiful track between Taiping Bluff and Godot Mountain.
Meanwhile, there’s a friendly, competitive vibe throughout Los Santos this week: take a test drive track and try the green or red versions of the Wipy Hessler, Annis RE-7B and Guro The size, speed and handling characteristics of the Imperial Beast GTS.And persevere, for 4 days in a rowLos Santos Auto RaceThe top four players in the game will be able to drive home a frosty green Bifurcapp as fresh as soda.
This month’s exclusive benefits for GTA+ members include:
-
Lampardati Diva sports car
-
Office upgrade
-
Free Apparel and Accessories
-
50% extra GTA$ & RP for Operation Flying
-
Additional Membership Rewards
discount
Complimentary Creamy and E-Coke Bodysuit
Free the ultimate saber-toothed tiger
Free all Cryobe and E-Cola camouflages
Free red and green burnout smoke
Free all melee weapons
In addition to the free perks coming this week with the Frostbite vs. E-Coke showdown, players looking to expand their vehicle collection can also purchase any of the vehicles below at a discounted price. Plus 40% off when you buy a nightclub and customize it to your dreams.
-
Wipicino: half price
-
Pegasus Bulls: Half Price
-
Best XLS: 50% off
-
Ultimate DR1: 40% off
-
Peyro PR4: 40% off
-
Wipy Hessler: 40% off
-
Annis RE-7B: 40% off
-
Ocelot Throat: 30% off
-
Nightclubs: 40% off
-
Nightclub Upgrades and Customizations: 40% off
Prime Gaming Benefits
GTA Online players who have successfully linked their Rockstar Games Social Club account to Prime Gaming will receive 125,000 GTA$ for logging in and playing this week.