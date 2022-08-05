Gu Xinghui

As the concept of the metaverse is in the ascendant, the third-generation Internet (Web 3.0) can be said to be the driving force of technology. It developed from the military Web 1.0 to the civilian Web 2.0, and today’s Web 3.0, each step of the development is gradual, from What started out as a very small field has finally brought about a butterfly effect of huge changes to human life. But in order to achieve a paradigm shift and accelerate the expansion of blockchain and virtual parallel worlds (i.e., the metaverse), it is necessary to wait for the widespread adoption of killer applications that are not necessary.

Recently, I participated in a novel fashion show and took the lead in applying the concepts of the Metaverse and Web 3.0 to the marketing level.

A mixed physical and virtual fashion show was held in Central, and all the attendees registered with their virtual avatars, and they could choose and bury their own virtual clothes. The whole event starts with a catwalk by a virtual model, and finally shows a real fashion design by a real model. Participants can connect and interact with the people at the venue or the virtual avatars on the screen. This immersive virtual fashion show shows the beauty Interesting application scenarios for the universe and Web 3.0.

5G digital operators offer favorable conditions

I believe that as the public has a certain understanding of the Metaverse, the market will gradually produce more and more practical application scenarios. Of course, it is a developmental law from the illusory groping stage to the public understanding and popularization. At present, many brands have taken the lead and established their bases in Metaverse. As a digital operator, we play the role of a neutral but important technology and business integrated solution provider, whether at the business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-customer (B2C) level, to promote the Metaverse development.

Especially after 5G, digital operators will provide mature and favorable conditions for the development of Web 3.0 and the Metaverse. The characteristics of 5G include the Internet of Everything, ultra-high speed, and extremely low latency. It helps blockchain and instantly transmit data from wearable devices such as AR and VR, strengthens the interconnection of various sensors, and enables users to live in virtual and real worlds. The interaction and interconnection lay the foundation for the establishment of the virtual world of the Metaverse.

Although the metaverse is not yet widespread, the public is still in the attitude of understanding or optimistic about the virtual world. In this case, the digital operators with goodwill are the trusted party, because I It is widely known to the public, especially if it involves money transactions in the online or virtual world, users tend to trust companies they know in the physical world, such as the use of blockchain technology in the Metaverse and Digital currency purchases and NFT transactions give digital operators an advantage.

In the process of promoting and developing the Metaverse and Web 3.0, digital operators play a very important role. We can help companies expand their business in the physical world to the Metaverse, and also help educate customers about future development trends. If we talk about it, our company will open a shop in the Metaverse, and see you in the Metaverse!

Chief Executive Officer, Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong

Gu Xinghui