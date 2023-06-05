guaranteed minimum rate of 3.25% for the first and second year

Btp Valore, reached 3 billion by mid-day
The orders of the Btp Valore do not stop running. In the middle of the day they reach 3 billion in value for almost 98 thousand contracts.
Non-stop orders for the Btp Valore. After more than two hours, they exceeded the 2 billion euro value for more than 65,000 contracts. The placement started today and will end on Friday, unless anticipated. The minimum guaranteed rate is increasing: for the first and second year it is set at 3.25%, for the third and fourth it will rise to 4%. The Btp Valore has a duration of 4 years, six-monthly coupons and an extra final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital.
