Guaranteed to work: Five secret hairdressing tricks for beautiful hair

Before you resort to numerous hair care products and spend a lot of money, you should learn and perfect the basics of hair care. Hairdressers use five tricks to make your hair look neat.

Let’s be honest: Rarely do we get our hair done as beautifully as the hairdresser.

Hairdressing tricks to imitate

Every mane requires a lot of finesse to get it in top shape – but what do you have to consider when washing, drying and styling? With a few tips, you can style your hair like you would at a barber.

The correct application of the conditioner

A mistake many make: applying conditioner all over your hair. The nourishing conditioner must not get on the scalp. Otherwise, the hair can quickly become greasy immediately after washing. Instead, you should only massage the conditioner into the ends and then rinse thoroughly.

Dry shampoo as an all-rounder

This product not only helps with greasy hair, but also with a flat mane. Because dry shampoo is great when you want more volume in your hair. Simply spray onto the roots, leave on for two minutes and massage in. Dry shampoo is also great for updo or braided hairstyles, because it gives the hair more grip.

Radiant blonde

Immediately after the hairdresser’s visit, the hair is always super beautiful blond. But after a few hair washes, the hair color can quickly fade or become yellowish. You can combat this with a silver shampoo or a special hair treatment. The purple color particles are also used by professionals to get your blonde nice and cool. Suitable products are available in drugstores.

Fresh from the beach: Beach waves

For the great beach waves you should rather put the curling iron aside. Because as the hairdresser knows, this look works best with a straightening iron. You can conjure up a lot of loose waves with it. This requires some practice, but is quickly learned through tutorials.

Be careful with wet hair

Absolute no-go! When wet, your hair is more fragile than ever. Then simply combing ruthlessly with a normal brush can result in your hair breaking off or even being pulled out. Instead, you should use a coarse comb or a Tangle Teezer. Normal brushes may only be used on dry hair!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

