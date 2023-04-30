Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Review

Director James Gunn bids farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, the last chapter of his trilogy dedicated to Star Lord and partners. And he salutes like a master. Our review of the Marvel Studios film.

While Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) proves to be little present as captain of the Guardians of the Galaxyregretting the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) original, very different from the current one which does not even calculate it, our heroes are for various circumstances faced with the threat ofHigh Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji): his dream of a perfect society goes through monstrous experiments. To have the best, Star Lord, Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (dave bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket e Big they will be faced with difficult choices…

Who knows how he must feel now Kevin Feigein front of this Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3written and directed by a James Gunn in a proverbial state of grace, motivated a close the curtain about his stay in Marvel Cinematic Universe, greeting with a bang, to move on to direct rivals DC Studios. We are facing one of the best comics of recent yearsprobably signed by the only person able to calibrate one’s authorship with the commercial machine of Marvel Studios, its rules and its needs: if you think that for several months Gunn seemed out of the picture, destroyed by the cancel culture for stupid tweets from several years ago (for which he had also already apologized in unsuspecting times! ), I feel like hiding my face in my hands. With a less boomer turn of phrase, snap the facepalm. Gunn who it does practically nothing wrongeven lectures Sam Raimi and Taika Waititi, and it’s with this one masterful closure who best thanks those who have always been on his side in that difficult moment: his castwith honorable mention for dave bautista, who threatened Disney with quitting if they sawed off “his” director. And Drax knew better.

As well as Kevin Feige over the years has not tried to involve real authors in the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in 2022 with the brace Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Of Sam Raimi o Thor: Love and Thunder Of Taika Waititibut honestly the results appeared to us weak, wavesas the result of a arm wrestling between the personalities of these directors and the wishes of Marvel Studios. Tastes of charismatic directors and cinecomic rules often give the idea of ​​proceeding parallel without really meeting each other, but not in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here the director (e screenwriterwe emphasize!) wins the tug of war, because while on the one hand he loves jokes, gags and rowdy action sequences with a blaze of CGIall obligations of the film genre, on the other hand offers a construction of the sensationally sincere story, believing in his characters all the waynever letting his freedom compromise them needs of the viewer and fans. And above all by bringing them towards some form of narrative conclusion which is rare commodity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except in momentous cases like a Endgame. It doesn’t matter that Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is not a Avengersfor Gunn it is: it’s his farewell to Marvel, his team and his characters, and we never expected to be moved like this.

It’s nice for once not to feel like a lazy customer in a loyalty ritual, watching on the big screen a story that not only lives on its location in a “universe”, but offers enough artistic qualities that it can also be appreciated by the non-encyclopaedic nerd: it certainly helps to watch the film knowing some of its premises (such as the “new” Gamora), but now we really don’t want to think about theinterweaving of the numbered phases of the MCU. Why Guardians 3 enjoy, involvesbuilds the climax little by little with shrewdness, while remembering to really amaze you visually: With a preference for wide angles, Gunn best coordinates the work of cinematographer Henry Braham and production designer Beth Mickle, and for that purpose it NEVER wastes the visual effects it has available. It is a triumph of colors, animations, slow motion, grotesque creatures and delirious scenography, worthy of its roots in the Troma: just look at the absurd headquarters of Orgocorp, a nasty spaceship of organic matter!

Gunn’s isn’t an excess ordered from above, by someone else’s rules: it’s a unleashed excess in which those behind the camera deeply believe, and you understand it from every shot, from the visceral situations, and even from the often colorful dialogues. Always self-deprecating, but never such a buffoon as to compromise our identification with his heroes. It will be years before other directors manage to construct a madness like the scene accompanied by the “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” of the Beastie Boys (fasten your seat belts in the hall when you see it). The success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is bitter sweet: compare it to the dull and clumsy Ant-Man 3 from a few months ago is unthinkable, but the mind that made it possible has just left the curtains to help the DC competition. A bad shot for Feige, but above all for those who love blockbusters, because over the years Gunn, unlike other independent directors bewildered by the multi-million dollar machine of Disney, has made the best use of the resources available so as not to betray either himself or the genre (also helped by a “minor” saga that has gradually gained admirers in the cinema).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is apopcorn experience in the noblest sense of the termand we recommend: look at all the credits. Calm calm, no spoilers. We’re not referring to skits to wink at future films. Everyone is good at doing those. In the credits there is “Badlands” Of Bruce Springsteen, we write it just for that. It’s always good to hear, damn it.