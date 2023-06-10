Guardiola champion of Europe with Rodri

A very good Inter and a Manchester City far from his standards are not enough for Inzaghi and his team: Guardiola wins the Champions Leaguethe first in the history of the English club, but regrets abound for the nerazzurri. No trace in Istanbul of the team that humiliated Real Madrid in the second leg and won the Premier League three years in a row. But it was enough for the English to take advantage of one of the few good chances of the match to unlock with Rodri in the 68th minute and strenuously defend the equalizer. Inter still have the (lean) consolation of having played on par – at times even better – against a team that for results, numbers, talent and game proposal is destined to leave a mark in the history of football. The enormous difference between the clubs in terms of budget and cost of their respective squads was not seen: thanks to a courageous Inter, well led by Simone Inzaghi and which in any case achieved an historic result. The technician from Piacenza, al lack of assist from Lautaro to Lukaku at 0-0at the crossbar hit by Dimarco 3′ after Rodri’s goal or his team’s final forcing. But football can be ruthless, much more than other sports, and whoever makes the best use of the opportunity will always be right in the end.

MANCHESTER CITY-INTER: THE TABLE

Manchester City-Inter, the first half

The first half gives confidence to Inter, despite the greatest opportunity for the English champions coming after 6′ with a shot by Bernardo Silva, not faced by Dimarco, who comes out very little. But then Inzaghi’s team conceded little or nothing. Guardiola’s move to bring the trio up Stones-Gundogan-De Bruyne it does not pay and it is also thanks to the skill of Inter in the non-possession phase: screened trajectories when lowering, climbing and right pressure times when rising to catch rivals. The City manager tries to surprise Inter with a sort of 3-1-5-1 formation which should guarantee him numerical superiority in the middle of the pitch and easier receptions between the Nerazzurri defense and midfield, but the plan does not pay. Haaland was triggered once – by De Bruyne – in the 27th minute and his shot was blocked by Onana. The pressing of the English rarely puts Inter in difficulty who always try to dribble with courage, leaning on Onana, and when he puts his nose out of his own half he gives the impression of being able to worry the opponent (especially with the changes of play ). In the 36th minute Foden takes over De BruyneThat like in the final two years ago, he leaves the field prematurely due to injury: muscular this time, broken nose in Porto in 2021.

Manchester City-Inter, the second half

The score does not change in the first part of the second half. Manchester City struggles to develop game and her most dangerous man seems to be Stones, a defender who acts as a right midfielder. The supplies for Haaland are few and when the ball arrives it is difficult to control, with Acerbi and Bastoni punctual in closings. Akanji dodges on a back pass and puts Lautaro face to face with Ederson in the 58th minute: from a tight angle the Argentine tries to surprise Ederson instead of serving Lukaku or Brozovic better positioned in the box; the Brazilian goalkeeper blocks. In the 68th minute the cold shower for Inter: enveloping action from City that comes from a second ball won on the edge of the Inter area, Akanji slots in for Bernardo Silva, whose back cross is an invitation to Rodri. The Spaniard from inside beats Onana at the short post. In the 71st minute Inter nearly equalised: Dimarco comes out behind a not flawless Akanji and his header overrides Ederson but hits the crossbar. Two minutes later Lukaku tries after a combination with Lautaro but the shot is central. In the 88th minute, there was an incredible chance for Inter to equalize: crosses Brozovic, Gosens bank e Lukaku crushes on Ederson with a sure shot. On the rebound the ball slams into Dias and ends up wide by a whisker. The last chance in the 95th minute, with Gosens heading from a corner: Ederson rejected and City won their first Champions League.