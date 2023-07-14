Guè Hits the Gym Before Pinewood Festival Performance in L’Aquila

L’Aquila, Italy – As temperatures continue to rise, people are determined to stay fit, including Italian artist Guè. Guè has arrived in L’Aquila to participate in the highly anticipated Pinewood Festival and wasted no time hitting the gym for a workout.

Tonight, on Friday, July 14, Guè will take center stage at Pinewood, much to the excitement of his numerous fans. But before the show, he made sure to squeeze in a workout session at the renowned gym, Cicolani.

This is not the first time that famous individuals have been spotted at Cicolani, mirroring the trend set by Luis Sal in the past. The gym in L’Aquila has become a popular destination for celebrities who visit the city, adding to the summer buzz.

Here is a rundown of tonight’s program: the Guè concert is scheduled for 9 pm, followed by a performance by Article 31 and then more entertainment.

In other news related to the Pinewood Festival, there have been changes to the traffic in the area surrounding the event.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Guè’s performance tonight as he takes the stage at Pinewood. The festival promises to be an unforgettable night of music and fun for all attendees.

