guests and greetings to Rai-breaking latest news

guests and greetings to Rai-breaking latest news

An Oscar leave. For the latest installment of What’s the weather like and his greetings to Rai, Fabio Fazio chose to host Anthony Hopkins. At 20, up Rai 3the last episode of the historic talk will kick off and this exclusive interview will be staged.

In his extraordinary career spanning over 55 years, the actor has in fact played timeless roles that have made the history of cinema, such as the iconic Hannibal Lecter in “The Silence of the Lambs” and the butler Stevens in “The Remains of the Day” , obtaining the greatest international awards including two Academy Awards for Best Actor, for “The Silence of the Lambs” and for “The Father – nothing is as it seems”, which also earned him the primacy of the oldest actor to have never won the Academy Award.

The other names

Among the other guests of the episode before the conductor’s passage to channel Nine, there will also be Marco Mengoni ed Elodie, who will present their latest single. This will be followed by the traditional table with Nino Frassica, Maurizio Ferrini, Gigi Marzullo and Simona Ventura.

A particularly rich last appointment to accompany one of the most sensational television greetings of recent times.

«My work will continue elsewhere, on the other hand not all protagonists are suitable for all narratives, I realized this, and therefore I continue to do my job serenely elsewhere, what I have always done in these forty years» he had said Fazio confirm the farewell, just during an episode.

And weekly Today Fazio had declared: «The whole of politics feels legitimized by the electoral result to behave as a proprietor towards public affairs with little regard for the common good and with an overflowing greed. And not just with regard to television.

