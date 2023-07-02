guidance and timing

Cherry trees add value to the landscape both aesthetically and functionally, bearing vibrant foliage in the fall, blooming beautifully in the spring, and also bearing delicious fruit. Like other trees, they need regular pruning. Knowing when to prune a sweet cherry tree and how to do it is invaluable. Pruning your cherry tree is essential if you want it to provide a bountiful harvest, be easy to care for, stay healthy, and look good in your garden. How should you cut sweet cherries? Read on to learn more about proper cherry tree pruning.

Why should you prune a sweet cherry tree?

Cherry trees and fruit trees in general benefit greatly from regular pruning. The primary purpose of cherry tree pruning is to maximize sun exposure. Pruning a cherry tree promotes better fruit development, a bountiful harvest, and disease resistance by increasing air circulation and opening light pathways. If a cherry tree is allowed to grow into its ideal shape, it will produce better fruit early in its life and will generally live longer after pruning.

When do you cut sweet cherries?

As a rule, fruit trees are best pruned in the winter when they are dormant. However, the sweet cherry is an exception and should be cut in the summer immediately after harvest – yes, this is the right time for it. Remember that the tree’s energy for development and fruiting is reduced during summer pruning. Done properly, thinning cuts can effectively expand the tree canopy by removing branches and twigs.

You can remove smaller twigs and branches from your tree even in winter. The tree has the same amount of stored energy during the cold months. Pruning during the dormant period should be done as late as possible in winter to avoid damage to the tree. Sweet cherries are best cut when there is no longer any danger of frost.

Cut young sweet cherries

Training pruning of a young cherry tree in preparation for flowering is best done in early spring. Younger trees are more sensitive to cold, so pruning should begin as soon as buds form, but only when there is no longer any risk of extreme cold. Pruning is best done in early spring or after the cherry tree has borne fruit.

Cutting sweet cherries – tools, instructions and tips

Hand shears, long-handled pruning shears and a pruning saw are required for a pruning on the cherry tree. The bypass shears are superior to the anvil shears because they cut more precisely. Before you prune any supporting tree, including cherry trees, it’s important to sanitize your pruning equipment. This is done so that the cherry tree does not catch diseases from other plants. Clean the blades with rubbing alcohol and a towel, or disinfect with a solution of 1 part bleach to 9 parts water, then rinse and dry.

Most of the flower buds usually develop on the two to three-year-old shoots of the sweet cherry tree. However, if they do not get enough light, they produce only a few fruits and only have a few leaves. Without routine pruning, the fruit load shifts further and further to the edge of the canopy, while the interior of the canopy becomes noticeably bare. That is why crown thinning is the most important pruning measure for older sweet cherry trees.

First you should cut back any side shoots that have grown into the interior of the crown. Then you should prune all branched branches with too old fruiting wood. It is best to cut them just above a young side shoot to allow the side shoot to take the place of the removed fruit branch. It is better to make a few large cuts with the saw than many small ones, as these will cause less damage to the tree. The short side branches are particularly prolific and will eventually produce a large number of flower buds. However, you should cut away the competitive shoots when they grow steeply upwards.

During the dormant phase, which takes place in the winter months, you have the best overview of the structure of the cherry tree. As already mentioned, smaller twigs and branches can also be removed in late winter – all you need is your secateurs.

Cut young sweet cherries

It’s a common misconception that a young cherry tree doesn’t need pruning. However, pruning the cherry tree, especially when it is young, creates the framework for a beautiful crown. During the first 10 years of a tree’s life, training pruning is performed in winter or early spring to bring the tree’s crown into a healthy shape. During the training pruning, one to two-thirds of the extension of the stem, the leading branches and the fruiting branches of the first order are cut back every year. An outward-facing leaf bud is cut off. You should cut back the leading branches to the same height. Then shorten the branches growing inwards to 3 – 4 buds and cut back the branches growing outwards to a length – the length should be significantly shorter than the main branch. In the following years you should cut the first order of side branches that grow outwards. The second and third order sidewood should mature into fruitwood and is not pruned.

All horizontal branches of the stem extension are left, with all others you should leave 3-4 shoot buds. The horizontal branches are also pruned when they become leading branches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

