Love handles are a universal problem for all ages. It occurs when extra fat around the abdomen bulges out on the sides and can be exacerbated by improper clothing choices. It is very difficult to get rid of it through exercise, but fortunately love handles can be concealed by wearing the right clothing. In this article you will learn how to divert attention from the problem areas.

Conceal love handles – which clothes are suitable for this?

Here we show you the different ways you can hide your love handles!

Choose the right shapewear: Buying the right shapewear can do wonders for you. It smooths out the bulges around the stomach, makes the body appear slimmer overall and lifts the buttocks appropriately. This is the best way to hide love handles in a tight dress.

High Waist Pants: If you wear regular-waist pants, you run the risk of accentuating the fat in the abdominal area. That’s why it’s a good idea to wear pants or jeans with a high waist. They ensure that the problem area is well hidden.

Wear slimming colors: The old adage that darker colors always make you slimmer isn’t entirely true. Rather than wearing all black to camouflage your love handles, wear a darker color where you are heaviest and a light color where you are smaller.

For example, if you want to make a big bump look smaller, wear black around the middle and a pop of color on top. For example, you can achieve this with a high-waisted A-line skirt and a light-colored top that you tuck in.

A-line tops: Choose A-line tops that are known for their flared bottoms. This effectively conceals the bulge at the waist. If you want to hide love handles with a dress or skirt, you should also stick to this cut. It makes problem areas less visible, and that’s exactly what you’re trying to achieve through your clothing.

Experiment with different shirt styles: There are some shirt ends that are more attractive to those with a little more flab in the stomach area and draw attention away from the waist. This includes:

Kimono style shirts

Kaftane

wrap shirts

Garments that accentuate problem areas – Avoid these

When it comes to hiding love handles, avoiding the wrong clothes is just as important as choosing the right ones.

Stay away from form-fitting clothing: When it comes to hiding love handles, avoiding the wrong clothes is just as important as choosing the right ones. Tight tops will only show off your love handles, especially when paired with bottoms that are too tight and unflattering.

Tipp: Fabrics to avoid include satin, full polyester, and spandex. They all tend to accentuate your silhouette.

Do not wear underwear that is too tight: Tight underwear, especially those with thin waist bands or straps, can dig into your flesh and increase love handles. Thin, tight straps on underwear can even make you look like you have love handles when you don’t.

Tipp: Choose underwear with a higher waist and thicker waistband.

Avoid straight-cut clothing: Unlike A-lines, straight-cut garments accentuate your midsection and stomach area, which will draw all the attention to your love handles. This applies to trousers, tops, skirts and dresses.

Avoid belts: There are many recommendations for wearing belts to hide love handles, but even thick and oversized belts can dig into the sides and make love handles even bigger. If you want to wear an oversized belt, wrap it around the lower hips and pair it with a loose top. Otherwise, you should opt for narrow belts that do not cut into the waist.

Conceal love handles – tricks to distract attention

Tie a sweater around your waist: You can tie the sleeves of a sweater or jacket around your waist to hide love handles through clothing. The bulk of the sleeves will mask any excessive bulge underneath.

Tipp: In summer, you can use a light, long-sleeved shirt to achieve the same effect.

Wear shirts with flattering cleavage: Another way to draw attention to your chest and neck instead of your problem area is with V-necks, scoop necks, and plunging necklines.

Wear a chic necklace: Another trick you can use to draw attention away from the fat around your waist is to wear a piece of jewelry. A bold and unique necklace will draw attention to your neck and chest and draw attention away from your core.

Tipp: Avoid necklaces that are too long as they put the emphasis back on your core.

