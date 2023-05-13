Guide on what to do!

Chilies are delicate plants that need warmth and moisture to produce good fruit. Closely related to the pepper, they make an attractive addition to any garden with their colorful, glossy fruits. In addition, they only take up little space. There are numerous varieties and each one is full of flavor. In this article you will learn how to plant chili in the garden and what you should pay attention to!

Introduction to chili varieties

Before we describe how you can plant chili in the garden, we would like to give you some basic information about these plants. They belong to the genus Capsicum and are divided into five different species.

An annual fruit is the most common type commercially available. These include jalapenos and cayenne pods.

Capsicum chinense : These include the Habanero and Scotch Bonnet varieties. They are known for their fruity aroma and extreme heat. The place of origin is Peru.

Capsicum berry is a very popular variety in South America that has a slightly sour taste. The fruits hang down like bells.

Pubescent capsicum comes from Central America and owes its name to its hairy leaves.

The fruits of Capsicum bush hang upright on the plant

useful information: Although commonly referred to as a vegetable, all peppers, including chilies, are actually fruits. The fruits contain seeds and grow from the flower of the plant, classifying peppers as fruits.

Planting chili in the garden – this is how you do it right

Once you’ve planted chillies in your garden and tasted their wonderful flavor, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. Follow these steps and you’ll soon be enjoying a delicious harvest!

Choose the right location and enrich the soil

Choose the right location: Chilies are heat-loving garden plants. They like full sun in a warm spot in the garden. Because of this, they don’t do as well outdoors in German climates. Do not plant them in the garden before the end of May, as it will probably still be too cold then. Wait until the temperature has reached at least 10 degrees Celsius and the threat of frost has passed.

Then choose a spot in your garden that gets full sun, or at least mostly sunny, for most of the day. If you live in an area that gets a lot of rain, find a spot in full sun with good drainage. Too much water will overwhelm the chilies and cause them to produce less fruit.

Submit the soil: The soil in your garden may need to be slightly altered to get the best harvest. Chilies prefer soil that is well drained and rich in nutrients. So mix some sand into the soil to improve drainage and mix in compost a few weeks or months before planting.

Always test your soil first. If your soil is low in potassium, consider selecting a fertilizer high in potassium and low in nitrogen from a local nursery.

Test the pH of your soil and see if you need to make any further adjustments. Chilies like soil with a neutral or slightly acidic pH of 6.5-7. The sooner you can prepare your soil, the better your chilies will grow.

Dig small holes and plant chili in the garden

Dig the holes: Use a garden trowel to dig small holes slightly larger than your seed or root ball. The distance between the holes should be about 0.3 m, but depending on the variety of chilli you are planting, the distance can be larger. Research the chilies you’re growing to find the perfect spacing for your plant.

Plant chili in the garden: Put each chili plant or seed in the holes you dug. Cover each plant with soil so that there is only about 1/4 inch of soil on the roots or seeds. Don’t press the soil too hard when you’re done, as the chilies grow better in loose, well-drained soil.

Water chillies daily and remove weeds in the garden

Water the chilies daily: Chilies like evenly moist, well-drained soil. So it is important to keep the soil moist. Avoid overwatering, however, as too much water can drown the plants.

Notice: When the chillies start to grow, you can reduce the amount of water, but you should never let the soil dry out completely.

remove weeds: It will take a month or more for the chillies to bloom and bear fruit. Remove any weeds as they will take up space and nutrients from the chillies over time if left alone. Incorporate compost and potassium fertilizer into the soil monthly to keep nutrient levels high. You can also add a layer of mulch to the soil to retain moisture and keep out weeds.

Harvest chillies: Harvest timing varies by variety of chili, but generally you can tell when they are ripe by looking at their size. However, if you are unsure whether a chili pepper is ready to be picked, taste it! That way, you’ll know if she still has a little more growing to do or if she’s ready to debut in your kitchen.

