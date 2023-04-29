guideline on anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients. « Medicine in the Library

Anxiety and depression are the most common psychological symptoms in cancer patients, regardless of disease stage, primary tumor site, and treatment stage. Symptoms can range from non-pathological states, such as worry, worry, sense of uncertainty, sadness and increased levels of hopelessness, to specific psychiatric syndromes (e.g. anxiety and depressive disorders).

This clinical practice guideline provides an updated, evidence-based approach to assessing and managing anxiety and depression as a spectrum of psychiatric disorders in cancer patients.

Psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and mindfulness-based therapies are effective treatments.

Psychopharmacological treatments have proven effective in the treatment of anxiety and depressive disorders.

Anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guideline

L. Grassi,R. Caruso, MB Riba,…D. Santini,CI Assembly on behalf of the ESMO Guidelines Committee

ESMO Open VOLUME 8, ISSUE 2, 101155, APRIL 2023 Published: March 14 2023, DOI:

