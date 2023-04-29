Home » guideline on anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients. « Medicine in the Library
guideline on anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients.

guideline on anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients.

ESMO: guideline on anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients.

Posted by giorgiobertin on April 29, 2023

Anxiety and depression are the most common psychological symptoms in cancer patients, regardless of disease stage, primary tumor site, and treatment stage. Symptoms can range from non-pathological states, such as worry, worry, sense of uncertainty, sadness and increased levels of hopelessness, to specific psychiatric syndromes (e.g. anxiety and depressive disorders).

This clinical practice guideline provides an updated, evidence-based approach to assessing and managing anxiety and depression as a spectrum of psychiatric disorders in cancer patients.
Psychotherapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and mindfulness-based therapies are effective treatments.
Psychopharmacological treatments have proven effective in the treatment of anxiety and depressive disorders.

Read the full text of the article:
Anxiety and depression in adult cancer patients: ESMO Clinical Practice Guideline
L. Grassi,R. Caruso, MB Riba,…D. Santini,CI Assembly on behalf of the ESMO Guidelines Committee
ESMO Open VOLUME 8, ISSUE 2, 101155, APRIL 2023 Published: March 14 2023, DOI:

Related articles:
Management of Anxiety and Depression in Adult Survivors of Cancer: ASCO Guideline Update
Barbara L. Andersen, Christina Lacchetti, Kimlin Ashing, Jonathan S. Berek, Barry S. Berman, Sage Bolte, Don S. Dizon, Barbara Given, Larissa Nekhlyudov, William Pirl, Annette L. Stanton, and Julia H. Rowland
Journal of Clinical Oncology Published online April 19, 2023. DOI: 10.1200/JCO.23.00293

