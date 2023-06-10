guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema). « Medicine in the Library

NICE: guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema).

This guideline, published by NICE, covers the diagnosis and management of atopic eczema in children under 12 years of age. It aims to improve care for children with atopic eczema by making detailed treatment recommendations and referral to a specialist. The updated guideline (the previous one was dated 2007), also explains how healthcare professionals should evaluate the effect that eczema has on quality of life, in addition to its physical severity. This guideline includes recommendations on: diagnosis

assess severity, psychological and psychosocial well-being, and quality of life

identify and manage triggers

treatment

referral instructions Download and read the document in full text:

Atopic eczema in under 12s: diagnosis and management

