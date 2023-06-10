Home » guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema). « Medicine in the Library
guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema).

guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema).

NICE: guidelines on atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Posted by giorgiobertin on June 10, 2023

This guideline, published by NICE, covers the diagnosis and management of atopic eczema in children under 12 years of age. It aims to improve care for children with atopic eczema by making detailed treatment recommendations and referral to a specialist. The updated guideline (the previous one was dated 2007), also explains how healthcare professionals should evaluate the effect that eczema has on quality of life, in addition to its physical severity.

This guideline includes recommendations on:

  • diagnosis
  • assess severity, psychological and psychosocial well-being, and quality of life
  • identify and manage triggers
  • treatment
  • referral instructions

Download and read the document in full text:
Atopic eczema in under 12s: diagnosis and management
Clinical guideline [CG57] Published: 12 December 2007 Last updated: 07 June 2023

