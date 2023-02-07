The Guidelines of the Higher Institute of Health n. 21 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders in children and adolescents. «Our hope is that we can proceed as soon as possible with the publication of the final recommendations of the two Autism Guidelines, one for adolescents and one for adults: guidelines which, in our opinion, contribute to definitively clarifying the procedures and evidence-based interventions for both the diagnosis and management of people on the autism spectrum. Roberto Speziale, national president of Anffas, thus reduces the controversy around the Guidelines for the treatment of autism spectrum disorders in children and adolescents on which the ISS is working. An imminently published text, around which the ISS has opened a public consultation in recent weeks and on which some associations have raised criticisms and concerns, which feared two risks: the reduction of rehabilitation interventions and the risk that if intensive treatment is needed choose – among the psychosocial ones – not the most effective ones but those that have a lower cost.

“We have confronted the scientific community and we do not see this alarm, the controversies risk creating confusion and disorientation in families, given the delicacy of the topic”, says Roberto Speziale. Anffas together with other organizations sent a letter of support to the ministers Schillaci and Locatelli in the elaboration of the aforementioned Guidelines and issued a press release. «On the non-participation of the associations in the panels that defined the conditional recommendation for antipsychotic drugs and the recommendations on “psychosocial” interventions, there may also be some problems but the panels are not the place for participation. The selection of the panel members took place with a public notice which guaranteed the identification of experts. As for the methodology used to develop the guidelines, the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation) method was adopted, used by over 110 organizations worldwide, including the WHO: one methodology among others, certainly not the only possible, but a recognized methodology», explains Speziale. «There is no doubt that our hope is that the active involvement of people with disabilities, also through their most representative organizations, in the decision-making processes that concern them, but in this context we believe that the methods adopted are justified. Instead, we ask the competent Ministries to urgently open a discussion table to face at 360 degrees the many issues that have remained unresolved to date and which see people with disabilities and their family members not in a position to be able to claim their rights and have an integrated network of services and treatments».

The publication of the updated guidelines is therefore important, «because the previous guidelines are dated and to give certainty of the enforceability of the treatments. Then the guidelines are always in progress, they can be improved», comments Speziale. “This could also represent an unmissable opportunity to focus attention on the now unavoidable need to address the pressing issues concerning the different enforceability of rights, services and benefits, in the various regions, even if enshrined in the Lea and in the Leps and by the many laws of the sector, asking, at the same time, that the ISS be able to maintain the role of coordination and monitoring, organizing a discussion table with us, the most representative associations, in order to be able to actively contribute to the improvement of the entire system, also thanks to our direct experience, acquired in the field.

foto Unsplash