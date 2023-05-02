Home » guidelines on early detection of prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library
guidelines on early detection of prostate cancer.

AUA/SUO: Guidelines on early detection of prostate cancer.

The presented paper covers recommendations on early detection of prostate cancer and provides a framework to facilitate clinical decision-making in the implementation of prostate cancer screening, biopsy and follow-up. Right away the first part of a two-part series that focuses on prostate cancer screening. Refer to Part II for discussion of initial and repeat biopsies as well as biopsy technique.

Early Detection of Prostate Cancer: AUA/SUO Guideline Part I: Prostate Cancer Screening
John T. Wei, Daniel Barocas, Sigrid Carlsson, Fergus Coakley, Scott Eggener, Ruth Etzioni, Samson W. Fine, Misop Han, Sennett K. Kim, Erin Kirkby, Badrinath R. Konety, ……….
Journal of Urology Published Online: 04/25/2023

Early Detection of Prostate Cancer: AUA/SUO Guideline Part II: Considerations for a Prostate Biopsy
John T. Wei, Daniel Barocas, Sigrid Carlsson, Fergus Coakley, Scott Eggener, Ruth Etzioni, Samson W. Fine, Misop Han, Sennett K. Kim, Erin Kirkby, Badrinath R. Konety, ……….
Journal of Urology Published Online: 04/25/2023

