guidelines on early detection of prostate cancer. « Medicine in the Library

AUA/SUO: Guidelines on early detection of prostate cancer.
Posted by giorgiobertin on May 2, 2023
The presented paper covers recommendations on early detection of prostate cancer and provides a framework to facilitate clinical decision-making in the implementation of prostate cancer screening, biopsy and follow-up. Right away the first part of a two-part series that focuses on prostate cancer screening. Refer to Part II for discussion of initial and repeat biopsies as well as biopsy technique.
Read the full text of the articles:
Early Detection of Prostate Cancer: AUA/SUO Guideline Part I: Prostate Cancer Screening
John T. Wei, Daniel Barocas, Sigrid Carlsson, Fergus Coakley, Scott Eggener, Ruth Etzioni, Samson W. Fine, Misop Han, Sennett K. Kim, Erin Kirkby, Badrinath R. Konety, ……….
Journal of Urology Published Online: 04/25/2023
Early Detection of Prostate Cancer: AUA/SUO Guideline Part II: Considerations for a Prostate Biopsy
John T. Wei, Daniel Barocas, Sigrid Carlsson, Fergus Coakley, Scott Eggener, Ruth Etzioni, Samson W. Fine, Misop Han, Sennett K. Kim, Erin Kirkby, Badrinath R. Konety, ……….
Journal of Urology Published Online: 04/25/2023
This entry was posted on Maggio 2, 2023 a 7:04 PM and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: guidelines, oncology, prevention, urology. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.