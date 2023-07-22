Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus. « Medicine in the Library

Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus.

Recommendations for laboratory tests in the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus have been published.

An expert committee of the Evidence Based Laboratory Medicine Committee, the American Association of Clinical Chemistry and the American Diabetes Association has compiled evidence-based recommendations for laboratory testing in the screening, diagnosis, or monitoring of diabetes.

Guidelines and Recommendations for Laboratory Analysis in the Diagnosis and Management of Diabetes Mellitus.

David B. Sacks, Mark Arnold, George L. Bakris, David E. Bruns, Andrea R. Horvath, Åke Lernmark, Boyd E. Metzger, David M. Nathan, M. Sue Kirkman

Diabetes Care 2023; dci230036.

This article contains supplementary material online at https://doi.org/10.2337/figshare.23519148.

