Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus. « Medicine in the Library

Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 22, 2023

Recommendations for laboratory tests in the diagnosis and management of diabetes mellitus have been published.

An expert committee of the Evidence Based Laboratory Medicine Committee, the American Association of Clinical Chemistry and the American Diabetes Association has compiled evidence-based recommendations for laboratory testing in the screening, diagnosis, or monitoring of diabetes.

Read the full text of the article:
Guidelines and Recommendations for Laboratory Analysis in the Diagnosis and Management of Diabetes Mellitus.
David B. Sacks, Mark Arnold, George L. Bakris, David E. Bruns, Andrea R. Horvath, Åke Lernmark, Boyd E. Metzger, David M. Nathan, M. Sue Kirkman
Diabetes Care 2023; dci230036.

This article contains supplementary material online at https://doi.org/10.2337/figshare.23519148.

