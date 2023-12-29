Guido Giardini has resigned as health director of the Local Health Authority

Guido Giardini Resigns as Health Director, Will Resume Service as Director of Neurology and Stroke Unit, January 18th

The Aosta Valley community bid farewell to Dr. Guido Giardini as he resigned from his position as health director of the local health authority. Dr. Giardini, who had been in office since April 1, 2021, had played a vital role in guiding the Local Health Authority through the challenges of the pandemic emergency.

In a note, the Local Health Authority expressed their gratitude for Dr. Giardini’s ongoing commitment to public health and community well-being. Dr. Giardini cited structural staff shortages as the main reason for his resignation and expressed his desire to return to the Neurology and Stroke Unit at the “Parini” Hospital in Aosta.

He explained, “I made this decision, which was not simple, after long reflection…I want to invest in a project in which I strongly believe and which concerns the relaunch of the department and specialist clinics, the Headache Center and the Stroke Center of our regional hospital.”

The head of the strategic direction of the Local Health Authority, Massimo Uberti, expressed his understanding and appreciation for Dr. Giardini’s decision. “He gives up a legitimate personal aspiration in which he has also invested time and training, for the general interest, to take the reins of the Neurology department in a moment of enormous difficulty. On behalf of the entire company, I thank him and I am sure that we will continue to collaborate profitably,” Uberti stated.

In response to Dr. Giardini’s resignation, the Health Councilor Carlo Marzi expressed his gratitude for Dr. Giardini’s sense of responsibility. “As a councilor I can only thank him for the sense of responsibility that his choice demonstrates: the desire to support and relaunch the Neurology department in such a difficult moment,” stated Marzi.

The new health director of the Local Health Authority will be Dr. Mauro Occhi, who has been appointed by general director Uberti and will take office on February 1, 2024. Dr. Occhi, specialized in Pediatrics and Radiology, has an extensive international experience and has worked with the World Health Organization in various countries, including war scenarios and humanitarian crisis situations. Uberti expressed his confidence in Dr. Occhi’s ability to take up this new professional challenge with enthusiasm and energy.

The Aosta Valley community expressed their gratitude to Dr. Giardini for his contributions and welcomed Dr. Occhi as the new health director, looking forward to the collaboration and quality results for the region’s health services.

